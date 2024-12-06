Dolphins Updated 2024 Roster with Contract Status

All Dolphins

Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster (including injured reserve) with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.

QUARTERBACK

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029

Tyler Huntley — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

RUNNING BACK

Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

WIDE RECEIVER

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Odell Beckham Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Braxton Berrios (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Anthony Schwartz (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Grant DuBose (IR) — Claimed off waivers from Green Bay in 2024, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Tahj Washington (IR) — Seventh-round pick in 2024, placed on IR, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

TIGHT END

Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jonnu Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Jack Stoll — Claimed off waivers from Philadelphia in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Tanner Conner (IR) — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

OFFENSIVE LINE

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Austin Jackson (IR) — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Kendall Lamm — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Kion Smith (IR) — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, placed on IR, ERFA in 2025

C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

OL Jackson Carman — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Calais Campbell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Neil Farrell Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

LINEBACKERS

Jaelan Phillips (IR) — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, placed on IR, UFA in 2026

Bradley Chubb (PUP) — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Cameron Goode (PUP) — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed as a free agent in 2024 after being released in the offseason, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Anthony Walker Jr. — Signed as a UFA (from Cleveland) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Quinton Bell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

Cam Brown (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029

Mohamed Kamara — Fifth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Tyus Bowser (IR) — Signed off Seattle practice squad in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Grayson Murphy (IR) — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

DEFENSIVE BACKS

CB Kendall Fuller — Signed as a UFA (from Washington) in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

S Jordan Poyer — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Siran Neal — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

S Patrick McMorris — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

SPECIALISTS

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

LS Blake Ferguson (NFI) — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2025

Offense (12)

QB Tyler Huntley, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, TE Jack Stoll, OL Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, G/T Isaiah Wynn, T Kendall Lamm, OL Jackson Carman

Defense/Specialists (12)

DL Calais Campbell, DT Benito Jones, DT Da’Shawn Hand, LB Duke Riley, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Tyrel Dodson, LB Cam Brown, LB Tyus Bowser, CB Siran Neal, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, DB Elijah Campbell

