Dolphins Updated 2024 Roster with Contract Status
Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster (including injured reserve) with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.
QUARTERBACK
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029
Tyler Huntley — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025
RUNNING BACK
Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
WIDE RECEIVER
Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029
Odell Beckham Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Braxton Berrios (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Anthony Schwartz (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Grant DuBose (IR) — Claimed off waivers from Green Bay in 2024, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025
Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Tahj Washington (IR) — Seventh-round pick in 2024, placed on IR, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
TIGHT END
Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Jonnu Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Jack Stoll — Claimed off waivers from Philadelphia in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Tanner Conner (IR) — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
OFFENSIVE LINE
G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Austin Jackson (IR) — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
T Kendall Lamm — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Kion Smith (IR) — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, placed on IR, ERFA in 2025
C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
OL Jackson Carman — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Calais Campbell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Neil Farrell Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
LINEBACKERS
Jaelan Phillips (IR) — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, placed on IR, UFA in 2026
Bradley Chubb (PUP) — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Cameron Goode (PUP) — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025
Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed as a free agent in 2024 after being released in the offseason, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Anthony Walker Jr. — Signed as a UFA (from Cleveland) in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Quinton Bell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025
Cam Brown (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029
Mohamed Kamara — Fifth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Tyus Bowser (IR) — Signed off Seattle practice squad in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Grayson Murphy (IR) — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
DEFENSIVE BACKS
CB Kendall Fuller — Signed as a UFA (from Washington) in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
S Jordan Poyer — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Siran Neal — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
S Patrick McMorris — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
SPECIALISTS
K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
LS Blake Ferguson (NFI) — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2025
Offense (12)
QB Tyler Huntley, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, TE Jack Stoll, OL Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, G/T Isaiah Wynn, T Kendall Lamm, OL Jackson Carman
Defense/Specialists (12)
DL Calais Campbell, DT Benito Jones, DT Da’Shawn Hand, LB Duke Riley, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Tyrel Dodson, LB Cam Brown, LB Tyus Bowser, CB Siran Neal, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, DB Elijah Campbell