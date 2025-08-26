Dolphins Workout Potential Kicker Addition
The Miami Dolphins are in need of a new kicker for the start of the 2025 season, and the team started working out potential options on Tuesday.
Former Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who attended Miami Sunset High School, worked out for the team, Jordan Schultz reported. This comes after yesterday’s news that Jason Sanders will miss four to five weeks with a hip injury.
“I don’t anticipate him being available for the beginning of the season,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. “But I don’t see a season-ender. To our knowledge, surgery isn’t necessary, but time is.”
In 17 games with the Panthers last season, Piñeiro made 22 of 26 attempts, including seven out of 10 from more than 40 yards. He also made 33 of 35 extra-point attempts last season, but the Panthers chose not to re-sign him, and he didn’t land with a team for training camp.
Piñeiro has made 88.1% of his career field goal attempts in his five seasons, including a fairly impressive mark of hitting 11 of his 14 attempts of more than 50 yards. His best season was in 2022, when he made 33 of 35 attempts for the Panthers.
Sanders’ injury comes at a tough time for the Dolphins since the team is currently working through cutting its roster from 90 to 53 players and will now have to find room for another kicker.
Sanders hasn’t missed a game since he was selected in the seventh round out of New Mexico in the 2018 NFL draft. He also had a great 2024 season. Sanders had an overall make percentage of 90.2 — the second highest of his career — and hit a career high 12 of 14 attempts from beyond 50 yards.
Other kicker options for the Dolphins include: Austin Seibert (Commanders), Matthew Wright (Panthers), Ben Sauls (Steelers), and John Parker Romo (Patriots).
The Dolphins also worked out Riley Patterson, Greg Joseph, and Zane Gonzalez, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported. Jackson also added that team showed some interest in Patterson, who kicked for three teams last year and only made four of his seven attempts.
