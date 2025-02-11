Fans Have Strong Reaction to Dolphins Hype Video
The Miami Dolphins posted a hype video to social media Sunday night at the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX that was supposed to get fans excited about the 2025 season.
The 45-second video showed the few highlights of an 8-9 season where the Dolphins fell short of making the playoffs. It was also a year in which the Dolphins extended their 24-year playoff winless drought.
The video highlighted players such as Jonnu Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill and Zach Sieler and said "The Countdown to Week One" and then left a timer as to how long it will be before the 2025 season begins. The Dolphins also used the line, "The Work Starts Now."
Based on the replies to the video, Dolphins fans generally were not in the mood to watch a video of that type after the season Miami endured. Some fans are still perturbed General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel were retained and will be brought back for next season.
Fans left responses below the post which showed their dismay for the season. This might have been the wrong time to bring up the 2024 "highlights." The fans still had open wounds.
"Bro, the work started 25 years go....you still haven't won a playoff game,," @noswimzone wrote. "Get your s**t together."
"By work do you mean the vets taking practice off especially between games," @EdwinSphere wrote. "Dolphins are running a hybrid system apparently as if they are a 9-5 company."
One fan compared the Dolphins to the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles and said it should have been the Dolphins hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
"This should be us, but we had to get rid of [former defensive coordinator Vic] Fangio and field the worst oline in the NFL,"@brianschack wrote. "Pretty much the exact opposite of what the Eagles did."
"Gimme a break," @GNeed72 said. "Watching the Super Bowl is a clear reminder of how much of a joke the Dolphins franchise is under Ross' ownership."
Finally, @allgames, another fan of Fangio, wrote, "You kicked out a Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator because he was too tough."