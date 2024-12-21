Flurry of Fines for Houston Against Dolphins
The NFL handed out its fine for the games of Week 15 on Saturday, and the Houston Texans were hit hard for incidents that happened in their game against the Miami Dolphins.
The Texans were assessed six fines, two to safety Calen Bullock, including one for the hit that knocked wide receiver Grant DuBose out of the game with a head injury.
Bullock was fined $5,916 for what was defined as a hit on a defenseless player, and the same amount for use of the helmet in the first quarter.
The biggest fine assessed against the Texans was handed to defensive lineman Mario Edwards, who was docked $22,511 for a blow to the head/neck of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that drew a flag for roughing the passer.
The Dolphins did get two fines for that game, a $5,861 fine to offensive tackle Jackson Carman for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) and a $6,250 fine to wide receiver River Cracraft for a facemask penalty.
Houston also had other fines to DE Denico Autry for unnecessary roughness ($11,817), CB Eric Murray for his low block on tackle Patrick Paul ($9,788) and punter Tommy Townsend (11,805) for removing his helmet.
The fines assessed to Carman and Autry came when they were flagged for offsetting roughness penalties following a completion to De'Von Achane.