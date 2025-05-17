Former Dolphins Defensive Tackle Joins AFC Power
Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.
A 2013 third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins has appeared in 150 games over his career, including two separate stints with Miami and 34 starts for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Baltimore will be his seventh NFL team as he enters his 13th year in the league.
Jenkins, 35, was one of three former Dolphins defensive tackles on the Raiders last season, alongside Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler. Recently, Miami added a defensive tackle with Raiders ties by claiming Matthew Butler off waivers on May 13.
Jenkins joins a Ravens defense that held opponents to a league-low 81 rushing yards per game last year. He’s averaged over 50 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and three pass breakups in the previous two seasons.
Miami signed Jenkins to a one-year deal in 2019, and he finished that year with 34 tackles and a sack. He spent the following year in Chicago before rejoining the Dolphins for 2021 and 2022. He’s also spent time with the Giants and the Seahawks.
Jenkins will return to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 9 when the Ravens face the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Dolphins choose youth over experience on the defensive line
A reunion with Jenkins might have made sense earlier this offseason due to his familiarity with the franchise and Miami’s need for depth at defensive tackle, but the Dolphins instead re-signed veteran nose tackle Benito Jones and prioritized youth in the trenches.
Miami drafted three defensive tackles who helped shape the league’s youngest draft class. First-round pick Kenneth Grant turned 21 in October, and fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips is 15 years younger than Jenkins at just 20 years old. The Dolphins also added Zeek Biggers (21 years, 6 months old) in the seventh round.
38-year-old Calais Campbell started 17 games for Miami last season, recording 12 tackles for loss and five sacks while playing over 600 snaps. Following Campbell’s decision to sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the Dolphins are relying on Zach Sieler and a youthful defensive front to carry the workload in 2025.