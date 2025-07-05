Former Dolphins Receiver Eyes NFL Comeback
When the Miami Dolphins traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool in 2023, there was some hope the receiver could revive his career in such an explosive offense.
That didn’t exactly work out, as Claypool netted just four catches for 26 yards with the Dolphins in nine games. That summer, he signed with the Dolphins’ biggest rival, the Buffalo Bills. However, he was waived before the season started with an injury.
On Friday, Claypool shared an update about his recovery process on Instagram. Claypool mentioned he tore a ligament in his toe, but feels like he’s ready to make a comeback to the NFL.
“I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been, and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves,” Claypool wrote on Instagram. “I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.”
Most Dolphins fans probably remember Claypool as the receiver who was targeted when Tua Tagovailoa threw a game-ending interception against the Bills in Week 18 of the 2023 season.
That game, of course, cost the Dolphins an AFC East title, forcing them to travel to freezing Kansas City in the wild-card round, where they lost.
Before Miami traded for him, Claypool was traded from the Steelers to the Bears for a second-round pick. That pick ended up being the first pick in the second round, and the Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr., a solid cornerback and the son of former Dolphins pass rusher Joey Porter.
Given that the Dolphins got Claypool for just a late-round pick swap, they made out much better than the Bears did despite Claypool’s struggles.
The former Notre Dame product’s career did get off to a good start. In his first two seasons with the Steelers, Claypool logged at least 860 yards and 60 catches on 100 targets and had 11 touchdowns.
His size (6-4, 227 pounds) and 4.42 40-yard dash speed always made him a threat with the ball in his hands.
Claypool is just 26 years old (he will turn 27 before the season starts), and now he’s looking for a chance to prove he’s back to peak form.
