Former Dolphins Receiver Finds New Home
The Washington Commanders signed River Cracraft on Thursday.
The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver joined the Seattle Seahawks early in free agency, but his contract was terminated in May with a non-football injury designation. Now with Washington, he’ll try to show he’s ready to contribute.
Entering his eighth season in the NFL, 29 of Cracraft’s 53 career appearances came over the last three seasons with the Dolphins. He caught seven of nine targets for 66 yards last season, but didn’t make his debut until November after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Commanders.
Cracraft, 30, began his NFL career on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He’s started one game at receiver, catching one pass for 13 yards in Miami’s 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos in 2023.
He caught 25 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns during his three seasons with the Dolphins. He has three receiving touchdowns in his career, finding the end zone in back-to-back games against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in 2022 and then scoring in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cracraft was primarily a receiver with the Dolphins, but he also has experience on special teams. He logged over 100 special teams snaps in three seasons with the 49ers and Broncos, compared to just 48 total in Miami, according to Pro Football Focus.
Beathard Works Out for AFC East Rival
The New York Jets worked out former Dolphins quarterback C.J. Beathard on Thursday.
With backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor expected to miss the remainder of the preseason after arthroscopic knee surgery, both Beathard and Nathan Peterman visited the Jets. However, neither quarterback signed with the franchise, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
The Dolphins signed Beathard to their practice squad on Oct. 22, 2024, while managing injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Tyler Huntley. At the time, he was the fifth quarterback on the roster.
Roughly two weeks later, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him off Miami’s practice squad, his second stint with the team after backing up Trevor Lawrence from 2021 to 2023. A third-round pick by the 49ers, he’s started 13 games since entering the league in 2017.
Beathard, 31, has thrown for 3,886 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes. He’s made just one start since 2021, completing 17 of 24 attempts for 178 yards in Jacksonville’s 26-0 win over Carolina in Week 17 of the 2023 season.
