Friday Dolphins mailbag: Wynn, Wildcat, Tua, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Raiders game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Big Ern McDolphin:
Isaiah Wynn played well before he got hurt last year, but how much can we really expect from him this season coming off such a long layoff and with only eight games left? Is Dodson a half-season rental or do the Dolphins have long-term plans for him?
Very good point about Wynn and why everyone should go easy with expectations about what kind of performance he could produce once he’s activated to the 53-man roster, which I wouldn’t expect this weekend. At the very least Wynn should provide competition for Robert Jones at left guard, and if he shows he can get back to his 2023 form, then he likely would end up in the starting lineup. As for Dodson, the Dolphins picked up his contract from Seattle and it expires at the end of the season. It’s certainly possible the Dolphins could re-sign him, but I doubt that would happen before the offseason.
From Chris Bustin
Hey, Alain. Everyone’s talking about the Dolphins making a playoff push by going 2-1 against the Packers, Texans, and 49ers — along with winning every other game this season. I feel like Dolphins fans have a better shot of winning the Powerball. What do you think? Thanks!
Hey Chris, if the Dolphins finish out this way, they would end up with a 10-7 record and most definitely would make the playoffs. Is it realistic that they’ll go 7-1 the rest of the way? Probably not. I think maybe it’s more realistic to hope the Dolphins go 6-2 down the stretch and that a 9-8 record becomes good enough to earn a playoff spot.
From Leon Fresco:
We have three good running backs; why not use them every now and then in a Wildcat formation?
Hey Leon, because I HATE the Wildcat. Oops, sorry, not a valid response. Look around the NFL, you see a Wildcat snap here and there, but not much more than that and the reason is pretty simple: it pretty much eliminates the threat of a pass on a particularly play. Now, if you’re struggling at quarterback, maybe it makes more sense. So maybe the Dolphins should have used it when they had Thompson, Huntley or Boyle at quarterback, not Tua.
From Ricky Schemeboat:
Hi, I’m not living in fantasy land and already thinking about 2025. I know Tua is here to stay (for now) but would you invest $ in a top-tier backup or draft a QB in Round 1 or 2 in next year’s draft?
Hey Ricky, I personally think you still should have hopes for 2024 and turn your attention to 2025 once the playoffs no longer are possible because you’ll still have plenty of time regardless, but that’s just me. To answer your question, I absolutely think the Dolphins should spend some money to get themselves a high-end backup QB for 2025. Without question. As for drafting somebody in Round 1 or 2, I have a hard time evaluating the question because I just don’t see the Dolphins doing that.
From Robert Hanson:
If Robert Jones is inactive Sunday, it leaves the Dolphins with 7 active O.L. Who gets promoted from the practice squad. A. Chasen Hines B. Jackson Carman C. Ryan Hayes D. Bayron Matos
Hey Robert, we also need to throw Terron Armstead into the mix because, like Jones, he’s questionable for the Raiders game. I think Carman will be up regardless, and then I think the rest of the pecking order is Hines, Hayes and Matos.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain how good are the Raiders' DB?
The strength of the Raiders defense was going to be the front four, but both Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce are on injured reserve. The secondary is average at best, and it won’t help the Raiders that they’ll play Sunday without starting cornerback Nate Hobbs. The best of the bunch, according to the Pro Football Focus grades, is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. But overall it’s not a great group.
From Fins Broke My Heart:
Is Tyreek disinterested, injured, or both?
I think we can say different things about Tyreek, but him being disinterested isn’t one of them. Hill has been battling a wrist issue all season, one that’s severe enough that it likely will require surgery at some point. And let’s also not forget he revealed he had offseason knee surgery. And then he had the foot injury in practice. So, yeah, the answer here is “injured.”
From Dinney Wilkinson:
Hi Alain and thanks! Why cut your 3rd choice ILB (Long) instead of your 4th (Riley) or 5th (Tindall)? I understand we may see Dodson as an upgrade over Long and maybe Walker Jr., but why trim the middle of the roster instead of the end when Long and Dodson can/will both play ST?
Hey Dinney, it’s a valid question, particularly when you consider that Long was a team captain. But let’s also not pretend like Long wasn’t struggling this season. The Dolphins really like Riley as a backup linebacker and core special teams guy, but maybe you have an argument with Tindall, whose contributions are limited. Is it possible that Long asked for his release so he could hook up with another team and the Dolphins acquiesced because his contract was up after the season? Absolutely. Mike McDaniel said Friday it was a "team decision," but maybe that decision involved doing Long a solid.