Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jaelan Phillips
The Miami Dolphins had a banner year in the pass-rushing department, and in the first half of last season, linebacker Jaelan Phillips had a lot to do with it. Although his season was cut short due to an Achilles injury suffered in Week 12 against the New York Jets, Phillips was well on his way to having his best season as a pro.
Drafted in 2021 as the Dolphins’ second first-round selection of that year, Waddle, the Miami product by way of UCLA made an immediate impact. His 8.5 sacks broke the Dolphins rookie record of 8.0 set in 1969 by Bill Stanfill.
Furthermore, Phillips became just the third Dolphins rookie to record three sacks in a single game, joining A.J. Duhe (1977) and Marco Coleman (1992).
Over his three seasons and 42 games, Phillips has recorded 146 tackles 24 for loss, 52 quarterback hits, and 22 sacks.
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 263 lbs.
- Exp.: 4 Years
- School: Miami
- How Acquired: Drafted in the 1st round (18th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft
2023 In Review
In the Dolphins’ season opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles, Phillips combined with Justin Bethel, each credited with a 0.5 sack in walk-off fashion. The play sealing the Week One theme of the summer will be the progress of Phillips, as well as his pass-rushing bookend, Bradley Chubb.
Chubb’s season came to a premature end after having a fantastic season with 11 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles. He was placed on injured reserve following a Week 17 Baltimore Ravens loss.
The injuries to Phillips and Chubb likely correlate to Miami’s 2024 first-round draft pick, linebacker Chop Robinson. In addition to selecting the Penn State product with the 21st overall pick, Miami double-downed in the department and added edge rusher Mohamed Kamara from Colorado State in the fifth round.
Also, veteran edges Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah are no longer in Miami, and the interior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is in Las Vegas with the Raiders.
The Dolphins have a lot of sacks to make up for with losses to free agency, as well as assuming Phillips and Chubb aren’t a 100 percent lock to begin the season.
The Dolphins also added veterans Shaq Barrett as well as Calais Campbell to bolster the pass-rushing presence. Phillips and his return will be a big story, as well as his future with the Dolphins, as he is on the list for a potential contract extension as well as other young, core players on this roster.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
