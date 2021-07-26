The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 48

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 48:

No. 48: Jake Scott's Second Interception vs. Washington in Super Bowl VII

Setting the stage: The Dolphins put the finishing touches on the perfect season of 1972 with, not surprisingly, a dominating defensive effort that featured three interceptions and two sacks. The Dolphins, of course, would have had a shutout if not for the bloopers fumble by Garo Yepremian late in the fourth quarter after his field goal attempt was blocked. That play, however, followed another defensive gem, one produced by Super Bowl VII MVP Jake Scott.

The play: The Dolphins were in full control leading 14-0 in the fourth quarter before Washington showed signs of life on offense by marching from its 11 to the Miami 10-yard line in 13 plays. But Scott ended the threat on third-and-6 when quarterback Billy Kilmer tried to hit Charley Taylor in the back of the end zone. Scott stepped in front of Taylor to make his second interception of the game and returned it 55 yards to the Washington 48. That play, ironically, set the stage for the Yepremian gaffe, though it didn't keep the Dolphins from winning their first Super Bowl title and closing out their perfect season.

