The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 53

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 53:

No. 53: Jarvis Landry's Punt Return for a TD at Washington in 2015

Setting the stage: The 2015 season was a tumultuous one for the Dolphins, who would change head coaches after getting off to a 1-3 start, though it did start with a victory. It wasn't a pretty victory, however, because the Dolphins offense in that season opener at Washington. Miami trailed 10-7 early in the fourth quarter before tying the score with a short Andrew Franks field goal before the defense forced a three-and-out on a horrible offensive sequence that included four Washington penalties.

The play: On a fourth-and-15 from his own 15, Washington's Tress Way badly outpunted his coverage when he hit a 54-yard line drive that Landry fielded at the Miami 31. The second-year wide receiver, who had set the Dolphins rookie record for receptions in 2014, made Way and Washington pay by taking of some great blocking up the middle of the field. One high step near midfield and a quick juke to get past Way were all Landry needed to waltz into the end zone for a touchdown that would give the Dolphins a 17-10 victory.

