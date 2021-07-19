The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 55

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 55:

No. 55: Mark Clayton's Record-Setting TD Catch vs. Dallas in 1984

Setting the stage: The 1984 season will be remembered for Dan Marino breaking practically every single-season NFL passing record in the book, but he had some help in accomplishing that feat. Wide receiver Mark Clayton played a big role in Marino's success and he found himself with a chance to set his own NFL record heading into the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Clayton came into the game with 15 touchdown catches, two shy of the NFL record that had been done three times, most recently in 1961. Clayton had a 41-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, then gave the Dolphin a 21-14 lead with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter with a 39-yard score. But he had time for one more big play.

The play: After Dallas needed just two plays to tie the score again at 21-21, the Dolphins faced a third-and-2 from their 37 when Marino threw a pass to Clayton on a square-in pattern across midfield. Clayton took advantage of some loose Dallas coverage and quickly turned upfield and faced to the end zone for the 63-yard score, which gave him a record 18th touchdown reception on the season. The victory capped a 14-2 regular season for the Dolphins while knocking Dallas out of the playoffs.

