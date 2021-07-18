The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 57

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history



To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 56:

No. 56: Terrence Fede's punt block against Minnesota in 2014

Setting the stage: The 2014 season showed promise at different points for the Dolphins, who had records of 5-3, 6-4 and 7-5 but never could get three games over .500. By the time they faced the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, they already had been eliminated from playoff contention, but that otherwise meaningless game produced one of the most unusual finishes, authored by rookie seventh-round pick Terrence Fede.

The play: The Dolphins trailed 35-28 before they tied the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Damien Williams with 1:16 left. On the ensuing kickoff, Dion Jordan tackled Cordarrelle Patterson at the Minnesota 13-yard line. A 2-yard scramble by Teddy Bridgewater, an incompletion and a Cameron Wake sack left the Vikings in a fourth-and-11 situation with 45 seconds left when the Dolphins used their final timeout. The long snap bounced before it got to punter Jeff Locke, but he was able to scoop up the ball to get off the punt, By that time, though, Fede had pushed through the line and he got his right hand on the ball to knock it backward out of the end zone for a safety. The Dolphins then clinched the 37-35 victory on the next play when kicker Blair Walsh's onside kick went out of bounds.

