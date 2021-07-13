The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 61

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 61:

No. 61: Terrell Buckley's pick-six at Buffalo in 1996

Setting the stage: Jimmy Johnson's first season as Dolphins head coach got off on the right foot, with Miami winning its first three games. But the Dolphins lost their next two heading a Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium. The Dolphins were clinging to a 14-7 lead late in the game when veteran cornerback Terrell Buckley came up with not one but two great plays to help secure the victory.

The play: Before Buckley's big play, it was his hustle that prevented Buffalo from tying the score after Andre Reed got loose following his catch down the right sideline, with Buckley bringing him down at the Dolphins 2-yard line. Jim Kelly was called for intentional grounding on a first-and-goal when he threw to no one outside the back of the end zone despite not having a Miami defender on him. That eventually led to a fourth-and-goal from the 10, which is when Buckley made play 61 on our list. Needing a touchdown on that final play, Kelly tried to hit Reed in the right corner of the end zone, but Buckley stepped in front to knock the ball in the air. After bobbling the ball all the way to the 9-yard line, Buckley finally secured it and sprinted down the right sideline, starting to high-step it around the Buffalo 30. Buckley's touchdown gave the Dolphins a 21-7 victory.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.