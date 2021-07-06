The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 69

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 68:

No. 68: Xavien Howard's interception against New England in 2017

Setting the stage: Xavien Howard was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but it wasn't until Dec. 3, 2017 that he recorded his first career interception. He actually had two picks that day against the Denver Broncos, though it would be the following Monday night when Howard would have his coming-out party. The Dolphins came into the game with a 5-7 record but were able to upset the 10-2 Patriots thanks in large part to Howard shutting down speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who had one catch for 38 yards on seven targets while Howard had two picks and one defensive pass interference penalty.

The play: The Dolphins led 13-10 when the Patriots faced a third-and-16 on their first possession of the second half. Brady went after Howard again, throwing a deep pass downfield after Cooks seemingly had gotten behind the Miami defense. But Howard closed the gap, turned around at the last second and played the role of wide receiver to come up with his second interception of the game. His pick and 29-yard return set up a touchdown that gave Miami a 20-10 lead on its way to a 27-20 victory.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.