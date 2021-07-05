The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 69

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 69:

No. 69: Albert Wilson's touchdown pass to Jakeem Grant vs. Oakland in 2018

Setting the stage: Play number 77 on the countdown featured Wilson and Grant giving each other a high-five as Wilson raced to the end zone on a 74-yard touchdown late in the game, but they earlier combined for an even better moment that helped the Dolphins defeat the Raiders 28-20 in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

The play: The Dolphins trailed 17-14 before they took the lead on a gorgeous play design that featured a fake pitch to Grant going to his right, an inside handoff, a pitch to Wilson coming in motion from left to right, and finally Wilson's pass to a wide open Grant down the right sideline for a 52-yard touchdown. It's the longest touchdown pass in Dolphins history by a non-quarterback.

