Official Word on Dolphins Week 1 Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins starting offensive line for their Week 1 game appears to be set.
Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed before practice Friday that Liam Eichenberg would start at right guard, this coming after new center Aaron Brewer told reporters the previous day he would be ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing most of training camp with a camp injury.
So, barring any late-minute setbacks, the Dolphins offensive line against the Jagars at Hard Rock Stadium will look like this, from left to right: Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson.
EICHENBERG BACK AT FAVORED SPOT
Brewer being back is good news for Eichenberg, who made clear in training camp that right guard was his preferred position even though he always would be willing to do whatever was needed of him.
Eichenberg had never played center until he stepped into the lineup in the Week 3 blowout victory against the Denver Broncos last September after Connor Williams sustained a groin injury.
Eichenberg finished out the season at that position after Williams sustained a torn ACL in the Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans in mid-December.
There still remain some mysteries about the Dolphins starting offense because it's unknown what personnel grouping they'll open the game with.
We know, of course, that Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill also will start, and it's a good assumption that Raheem Mostert will start at running back, but then it could be De'Von Achane as well if the Dolphins open with two backs, Durham Smythe and/or Jonnu Smith will start at tight end, Alec Ingold will start at fullback or the "F" position if the Dolphins want to go with a bigger personnel package at the start, and Jaylen Waddle will start if the Dolphins open with at least two wide receivers.
One thing that isn't a question anymore, though: the offensive line.