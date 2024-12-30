Social Media Reaction To Win Over Browns
Miami Dolphins fans were a happy bunch on social media Sunday night. The fans were praising the victory and looking forward to next week and potentially earning the final playoff spot.
Brady Hamilton is a fan who traveled to Cleveland for the game. He was happy to see the Dolphins win in person. He still cannot believe the Dolphins are playing a meaningful game in Week 18.
Coach SA heaped praise on quarterback Tyler Huntley, who spelled Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, He also said next week everyone is a Kansas City Chiefs fan. In order for the Dolphins to make the playoffs, Kansas City must defeat the Denver Broncos.
Kash $$ Fins also wanted to praise Huntley for his effort against the Browns. She believes the search is over and Miami found its backup quarterback of the future.
Calais Campbell was given his respect and love by Dol-Fans on social media. Gump Cathcart said it is an "absolute honor" to watch Campbell play for the Miami Dolphins.
The Kevin Harlan Effect had his opinion on Campbell as well. He calls him a "certifed dawg".
Sounds like Daniel has an undisclosed bone to pick with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, but he certainly appreciates the effort put in by Huntley Sunday.
Kev wanted to celebrate Jonnu Smith's touchdown reception, which tied the Dolphins record for touchdowns in a season by a tight end. He believes Smith has had an incredible season.
Daniel Eliesen took time out to celebrate both Smith and Campbell for their efforts this season. He spoke to their abilities on the field and their character off of the field.