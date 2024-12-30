All Dolphins

Social Media Reaction To Win Over Browns

Dol-Fans are ecstatic on social media after Miami gets big road win.

Scott Salomon

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field.
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins fans were a happy bunch on social media Sunday night. The fans were praising the victory and looking forward to next week and potentially earning the final playoff spot.

Brady Hamilton is a fan who traveled to Cleveland for the game. He was happy to see the Dolphins win in person. He still cannot believe the Dolphins are playing a meaningful game in Week 18.

Coach SA heaped praise on quarterback Tyler Huntley, who spelled Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, He also said next week everyone is a Kansas City Chiefs fan. In order for the Dolphins to make the playoffs, Kansas City must defeat the Denver Broncos.

Kash $$ Fins also wanted to praise Huntley for his effort against the Browns. She believes the search is over and Miami found its backup quarterback of the future.

Calais Campbell was given his respect and love by Dol-Fans on social media. Gump Cathcart said it is an "absolute honor" to watch Campbell play for the Miami Dolphins.

The Kevin Harlan Effect had his opinion on Campbell as well. He calls him a "certifed dawg".

Sounds like Daniel has an undisclosed bone to pick with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, but he certainly appreciates the effort put in by Huntley Sunday.

Kev wanted to celebrate Jonnu Smith's touchdown reception, which tied the Dolphins record for touchdowns in a season by a tight end. He believes Smith has had an incredible season.

Daniel Eliesen took time out to celebrate both Smith and Campbell for their efforts this season. He spoke to their abilities on the field and their character off of the field.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News