Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: What Is the Outlook Moving Forward?
Third and final part of the pre-Jets Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From UKFinFan:
Do you think we can get the running game back on track?
There’s no reason to think that can’t happen, but history has told us not to expect too much down the stretch. So maybe not 188 yards like the Dolphins got against the Patriots in Week 12, but I certainly would expect the running game to pick up a little bit — and that's even with Raheem Mostert dealing with a hip injury.
From John Flora:
Why doesn't Miami use more 6 OL on short yardage?
Hey John, that is a fabulous question and one that was asked directly to OC Frank Smith this week, and he said basically it doesn’t fit with what the Dolphins do offensively with their outside zone scheme, particularly because it might require an offensive lineman to block a 9-technique defensive lineman, which would be a challenge from an athletic standpoint. I’m not quite sure why the Dolphins can’t incorporate something different for a play here or there, but that’s above my pay grade (as the saying goes).
From Angry Guy:
Can the Dolphins finally stop Freeman McNeil?
Ha! That’s a good one. Actually, I think I’d be more worried about Wesley Walker. Oh, for those not familiar with what’s going on here, Angry Guy brought up a long-ago Jets running back and I countered with a long-ago Jets wide receiver.
From Voo Doo Dolphin:
What’s your best argument to fire Grier…and your best argument to keep him?
I looked at the Chris Grier situation in depth in a recent column that I would suggest you check out, but the Reader's Digest version is my best argument for keeping him is the Dolphins made the playoffs each of the past two seasons and had a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they went to Baltimore in Week 17. So it’s not like they were THAT far away last season. The best argument against Grier is he had an immense amount of capital — both draft picks and finances to go get high-priced veterans — when the rebuilding started in 2019/20 and we’re still waiting for that elusive playoff win.
From Dan P:
The Dolphins keep getting the same results in big moments. “Reasons” or “Excuses” aside, do you feel that McDaniel still has the confidence of the players in the locker room?
Hey Dan, yes, I absolutely do believe McDaniel still has the confidence of his players. He’s universally liked because of the way he treats players and he’s also highly respected because of his football acumen. McDaniel also has his players’ backs whenever he talks to the media, which also goes a long way toward keeping the locker room. I have yet to see any indication whatsoever of anybody not playing hard for him, which is the first sign of a coach who has lost the locker room.
From pritchett54:
Alain- I would like to know why my father allowed me to be a Dolphins fan in NY while everyone else in my family is a Giants fan and have celebrated 3 Super Bowls in my lifetime and I have last celebrated a playoff victory 25 years ago. Let me know if you have any insight. Thanks.
Howdy, if I had to guess, your father probably became a football fan sometime in the 1970s when the Giants were not very good (no playoff appearance between 1964-81) and the Dolphins were an NFL powerhouse, so he adopted a team that actually could win. And then it stuck with him and he passed that on to you. I’d love it if you got back to me and tell me if I’m right.
From Chris Larrondo:
Why did the Dolphins waste their throwbacks on such a lackluster performance?
Hey Chris, I personally love the Dolphins did it this year, with the aqua throwback jerseys for the home night game against Buffalo and the white throwback jersey for the road night game against Green Bay. Guess they could have gone with the white throwbacks at home for the Tennessee night game, but that would have been too close to the Buffalo game for my taste and it’s not like they played well that night, either.
From Dragonstone Fire Chief:
My question is really about the offseason. Not much we can do for this year. Need too many pieces.
Not sure what the question is, but the Dolphins will need help at many spots for next season for sure. Off the top of my head, I’m thinking G, WR, backup QB, IDL, LB and S.
From Sam:
We know Ross usually fires people too late, and will have a lot of built-up loyalty to Grier. But say Miami loses a few more games. Will having the longest streak without a playoff win factor in his decision in retaining McDaniel/Grier for next year? Surely he more than anyone must hate that?
Hey Sam, yeah, Stephen Ross can’t like the playoff win drought, though how much it bothers him is unsure because he stopped talking to the media a few years ago (and, no, the team’s preseason broadcast doesn’t count). Above all, Ross wants his team headed in the right direction and being relevant, and where that stands after the season will be determined in part by what happens over the next five games. If the Dolphins finish, say, 9-8 or 8-9, I’m not sure I’d expect significant changes. If it falls to 6-11, which I don’t expect, then maybe all bets are off.