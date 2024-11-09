The One Dolphins Trade That Almost Was
After the Miami Dolphins stood pat at the NFL trade deadline, head coach Mike McDaniel explained he did have discussions with GM Chris Grier about potential deals either for players being traded or being acquired.
One of those players discussed in a possible trade away from the Dolphins clearly was defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and he apparently came close to being dealt to one of his former teams, according to SI NFL reporter Albert Breer.
That team was the Baltimore Ravens, for whom Campbell from 2020-22 before he spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
"They almost brought Calais Campbell back," Breer said on Amazon Prime before the Thursday night game between the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. "That deal fell through at the last minute."
It's unclear what the Ravens were offering the Dolphins, who were in a sticky spot with Campbell.
On one hand, Campbell has been perhaps their best player through the first eight games of the 2024, this after he decided to sign with the team and continue his career at the age of 38 for a chance to chase that elusive Super Bowl title.
That Campbell is doing so in the city where he played his college football — he's a UM alum — was a bonus, but the championship was the thing for him and the Ravens clearly would offer a better chance of this at this point.
But the Dolphins' reluctance to deal him would make sense when we consider the tone of the organization in the aftermath of the good performance against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday — yes, even in a loss.
Trading Campbell, even to do him a solid if this indeed will be his last NFL season, would have been a classy thing to do, but it also would have been a signal the team was giving up on the 2024 season. And they're not about to do that with nine games left.
So in the end the Dolphins decided against making the move with Campbell because having him in the lineup clearly gives them a better chance to win.