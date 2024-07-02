Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold
The Miami Dolphins are part of a group of NFL teams that still roster a “fullback,” with Alec Ingold an important piece of Mike McDaniel’s offense. Ingold was brought to Miami as a vital fixture in McDaniel’s system, especially for his blocking prowess.
He can also help when his number is called in the passing game with his 75.7% career catch rate. He has 56 career receptions on 74 targets for 463 yards and four touchdowns.
Undrafted in 2019, Ingold spent three seasons with the Raiders franchise, with one year in Oakland and two in Las Vegas. He has not had many running opportunities across his five NFL seasons, only rushing 23 attempts for 30 yards, but he does have one touchdown on the ground.
Holland is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
ALEC INGOLD, FB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 232 lbs.
Exp.: 6 Years
School: Wisconsin
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Las Vegas), 2022
2023 in Review
The Miami Dolphins had a league-leading running attack from a per-rush standpoint at 5.1 a carry last season. Ingold had a bit to do with that with his ability to create openings at the line of scrimmage and get out in space to help at the second level.
He also was targeted 16 times last season, reeling in 13 receptions for 119 yards and creating five first downs. He wasn’t a factor as a ball carrier, but the running back room as a group certainly could thank Ingold for blocks that usually go unheralded.
His work last season earned him an AFC Pro Bowl honor, the first of his career. Ingold is an important veteran voice for Miami and was a 2023 team captain.
Contract/Cap Info
Ingold and Miami agreed to a three-year, $12.20 million extension in 2023, which included a $3 million signing bonus with $4.08 million guaranteed. The contract carried an average annual salary of $4.06 million.
In 2024, Ingold’s base salary will be $1.12 million, and a restructure bonus of $2.07 million, carrying a cap hit of $3.13 million with a dead cap value of $4.32 million, per spotrac.com.
In March, the Dolphins converted $2.07 million of his 2024 salary into a signing bonus while adding two void years, which cleared $1.66 million of cap space.
2024 Preview
Ingold has zero competition for his job as he enters his third training camp for Miami and McDaniel. He joins a backfield that set the franchise record in per-rush, breaking the 5.0 mark set of 1971.
He will continue to help set up veteran Raheem Mostert, who broke Miami’s single-season touchdown records last year with 18 rushing and 21 total.
Rookie De’Von Achane also had a terrific season, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, a mark that was both an NFL single-season record (minimum 100 carries) and above the previous record-holder, former Miami Dolphins standout Mercury Morris.
Ingold will also work with tight ends in the passing game. His 81.3% catch rate from last season adds to his blocking ability as an emergency safety net for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill