Tyreek, Trolling and the Neverending Speculation
You had to know there was no way Tyreek Hill was going to be able to resist.
So there he was with the "peace out" emoji — or something that easily could be interpreted that way in response to an NFL analyst (Jason Fitzgerald from Over The Cap) mentioning him as the biggest name player who could be traded on draft night.
Hill, of course, has been the subject of trade speculation ever since his infamous "I'm out, bro" comments following the 2024 season finale against the New York Jets, a loss that capped a disappointing season for both him and the team.
Despite his tour of Radio Row at the Super Bowl where he tried to make amends, up to issuing a public apology to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates, Hill still is mentioned as a high-profile veteran who could be traded in the offseason.
National media outlets of all kinds — some more legit than others — keep coming up with hypothetical trade scenarios, such as The 33rd Team suggesting Hill and a 2025 third-round pick going to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2025 second-round selection and a third-round pick in 2026.
As if.
Then we have the constant "best possible fits" for Hill, all of the speculation arriving at the one conclusion that the Dolphins would get a lot less in a trade for him now than they would have last offseason and that any move would be almost purely a matter of addition by subtraction.
Barring an unexpected return in a trade, the Dolphins couldn't justify the move other than believing they would be better off from a chemistry and intangibles standpoint because losing the most talented player on the team certainly wouldn't help them improve on the field.
THE CAP CONSIDERATIONS
And in terms of benefits to the salary cap, the Dolphins actually would have a bigger cap hit for Hill if they traded him before June 1 than if he remained on the roster.
Trading Hill after June 1 would save almost $15 million of cap space, though that savings couldn't be used until that date. And Hill still would count $12.8 million against the cap.
The Dolphins can get out of Hill's contract next offseason with major cap savings, though. His current cap number for 2026 is a whopping $51.9 million, but the Dolphins could shave $36.3 million off of that by relasing him.
But there's no major incentive to get rid of Hill for cap purposes this offseason.
In analyzing wide receivers who could be on the move this offseason, ESPN's Bill Barnwell put it very well: "Hill is probably worth more to the Dolphins than he is to any other team, given how heavily they rely on their receivers to create big plays after the catch. And the fact that he backpedaled on his comments following the Week 18 loss to the Jets suggests he wants to stay with the Dolphins. Given his guaranteed salary, the most likely scenario is that he'll stick around in Miami, at least for one more year."
Let's remember that Hill said after the initial wave of controversy passed that he was talking out of frustration after that Jets game (as we suggested all along) and with the Dolphins still in a win-now mode given the big contracts they gave out last year, trading Hill makes zero sense unless the team has decided they have no choice but to get rid of him.
It's not, however, going to stop the speculation and it's also not going to stop Hill from having some fun when things like that come up instead of, you know, maybe just leaving it alone.