Big Wins for Dolphins on Final Week 4 Injury Report

The final determination of injured players for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 4 matchup definitely favored the team from South Florida.

Each team ruled out three players for the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, though the best player of those six was Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

And the one player the Dolphins not only didn't rule out but also had no game status designation on was center Aaron Brewer, whose status became a bit of a concern when he was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday because of a hand injury. Brewer was a full participant in practice Friday.

It also should be noted that one of the three players the Dolphins ruled out wasn't even eligible to play against Minnesota, and that's Storm Duck who still had to sit out a minimum of one more game after starting the regular season on the Reserve/PUP list.

Because he return to practice Wednesday and his three-week window opened, Duck still somehow wound up having a game status designation. After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and then having an Achilles adding to his knee injury, Duck wound up being a full participant Friday, which obviously bodes well for his imminent return to the active roster.

The two players who would be eligible to play but won't also missed the home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, and that's rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas and edge defender Robert Beal Jr.

Because the Dolphins elevated edge Clelin Ferrell against the Chiefs last week, perhaps it's safe to assume that rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn will be elevated from the practice squad for a second time this season.

The other elevation figures to come at the running back position, where the Dolphins have only two players on the active roster — Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II — now that De'Von Achane is on injured reserve with the left knee injury he sustained against Kansas City.

The question is whether the choice at running back will be Carlos Washington Jr. or Jarquez Hunter, who the Dolphins acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams over the summer.

Edge Chop Robinson was added to the injury report Friday with a foot issue, but he was a full participant in practice and didn't get a game status designation.

The only player who was limited Friday was long-snapper Tucker Addington, who continues to deal with the shoulder injury he sustained against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

VIKINGS REPORT

For Minnesota, Jefferson didn't practice all week, so his absence shouldn't be very surprising, though it's significant considering he's easily his team's best offensive player.

This will mark the second time in four games this season the Dolphins will face a team missing its best offensive player, the first coming in the season opener when the Las Vegas Raiders were without star tight end Brock Bowers.

Along with Jefferson, the Vikings ruled out cornerback Charles Demmings and punter Brett Thorson. With Thorson, Minnesota will use veteran Johnny Hekker, who was waived but re-signed to the practice squad this week.