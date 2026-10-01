Potential Major Concern on Thursday Dolphins Injury Report for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins' Thursday injury report for Week 4 included three changes, with two negative and one positive.

The good news was that running back Jaylen Wright, who will be counted on quite heavily in De'Von Achane's absence, being a full participant after being limited Wedesday.

But one of the negative changes could become a major problem for the Dolphins ahead of their matchup against the blitz-happy Minnesota Vikings. It involved All-Pro center Aaron Brewer, who was limited in practice after being a full participant Wednesday.

Brewer is dealing with a hand injury, and we don't need to point out how significant his presence is for an offensive line that figures to be facing a massive challenge against Brian Flores' chaotic defense.

While Brewer is somebody who's played before despite limited practice reps, this is a potentially significant issue for the Dolphins and we'll get a better idea of where things stand when head coach Jeff Hafley addresses the media before practice Friday.

The other change involved cornerback Storm Duck, who again was limited in his return to practice, but now is dealing with an Achilles injury in addition to the knee injury that's kept him on PUP since the start of training camp.

Duck is not eligible to play in a game until after the fourth game of the regular season, which will be Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but new NFL rules allow players to start practicing after two weeks on an injury list.

In three weeks, the Dolphins will have to decide whether to activate Duck to the 53-man roster, keep him on PUP or waive him.

Duck is one of two players who began the season on PUP, the other being fellow cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., who's not yet ready to go.

The Dolphins also have DT Kenneth Grant and LB Trey Moore on injured reserve, and both also are eligible to return after the Week 4 game against the Vikings.

DOUGLAS, WRIGHT STATUS

The Dolphins had the same two players sit out practice Thursday, which probably indicates it doesn't bode well for rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas being able to return after missing the Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of an ankle injury.

Douglas hasn't practiced since he sustained the injury during the Week 2 game at San Francisco and it frankly would be very surprising to see him back in the lineup after just one practice.

The other non-participant was Robert Beal Jr., who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Also limited were LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) and WR Chris Bell (knee), who both played against Kansas City after being on the injury report last week.

VIKINGS INJURIES

There were no changes among the Vikings injuries, which is significant in itself when it comes to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who didn't practice for a second consecutive day because of an ankle injury.

Jefferson was injured during the Vikings' 23-16 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He had two catches for 32 yards on the Vikings' opening drive, which ended with a field goal.

Given his veteran status, he's more likely to be able to play with only one practice than Caleb Douglas would be, but he certainly has to stand as a major question mark for the game at this point.

The other two Minnesota players who didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday were CB Charles Demmings (hamstring) and P Brett Thorson (right hamstring).

The Vikings earlier this week released veteran punter Johnny Hekker but then re-signed him to the practice squad.