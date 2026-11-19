Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the Miami Dolphins are going to be heavy underdogs when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and of course they should be.

Beyond the polar opposite records of the two teams — 1-8 for the Dolphins and 8-1 for the Bills — there's also the matter of Miami not having won in Buffalo in 10 years.

December 24, 2016 is the exact date of the Dolphins' last victory in Buffalo, a 34-31 overtime decision that got Miami to the playoffs after Denver lost later that afternoon.

Since then, the Dolphins have dropped 10 straight, including a playoff game in the 2022 season.

But there have been some close calls, including three games decided by three points, one by eight points, and two more where the outcome remained in doubt until the fourth quarter.

And some of those close calls have come in games where the Dolphins were prohibitive underdogs, like they will be Sunday.

So while all logic suggests a comfortable Buffalo victory Sunday, maybe even a blowout, what's happened during the streak should give us pause — yes, even with the Dolphins down three defensive linemen.

Here then is a ranking of the Dolphins' 10 straight losses at Buffalo in terms of their performance and how closely they came to winning.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS' CLOSE CALLS AT BUFFALO

1. 2022 playoffs, Bills 34, Dolphins 31

The Dolphins entered the game as 13.5-point underdogs with rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson at quarterback because Tua Tagovailoa was out with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater was out with a hand injury. Big plays on defense and a long punt return by Cedrick Wilson Jr. put the Dolphins in position to go win the game down three near midfield before the final drive stalled.

2. 2024, Bills 30, Dolphins 27

This may have been Tagovailoa's best post-extension performance and a late touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle tied the score 27-27 before Jordan Poyer's roughness penalty on a third-and-9 penalty kept alive a game-winning drive that ended with Tyler Bass' 61-yard field goal.

3. 2022, Bills 32, Dolphins 29

On a snowy Saturday night after rough losses against the 49ers and Chargers, the Dolphins found themselves with a great opportunity tied at 29-29 when they had a first-and-10 at the Buffalo 41. But after the drive stalled, the Bills got out of a second-and-18 jam and put themselves in position for a chip-shot game-winning field goal with a DPI against cornerback Kader Kohou.

4. 2025, Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Coming in as 12-point underdogs after starting off 0-2, the Dolphins were ready to get the ball back in a 21-21 game in the fourth quarter when Zach Sieler was flagged for roughing the kicker, the first of two gigantic plays that cost Miami the game along with Tagovailoa's later interception on a first-and-10 from the Bills 21.

5. 2019, Bills 31, Dolphins 21

The Dolphins were 17-point underdogs when they went to Buffalo with an 0-5 record to face the 4-1 Bills, yet led 14-9 heading into the fourth quarter before a late collapsing that included a Preston Williams fumble inside the Miami 30. That game ended with Micah Hyde returning the Dolphins' onside kick attempt for a touchdown.

6. 2017, Bills 24, Dolphins 16

There was nothing particularly noteworthy about this game, other than it featured three interceptions by Dolphins QB Jay Cutler.

7. 2023, Bills 48 Dolphins 20

This was the week after the Dolphins hung 70 points on the Denver Broncos to get to 3-0 on the season, and the teams traded touchdowns on the first five possessions before the Bills scored 10 points in the final 3:12 of the first half to go ahead 31-14.

8. 2021, Bills 26, Dolphins 11

This was a rough day for the Miami offense, and it was encapsulated by a dreadful play near the end of the first half when the Dolphins were in position to break a 3-3 tie. This was when on a third-and-5 from the Buffalo 12 with 24 second left a shotgun snap from center Austin Reiter hit Mike Gesicki while he was in motion and the Bills recovered the fumble to end the scoring threat.

9. 2020, Bills 56, Dolphins 26

The Dolphins actually were favored in this game because the Bills already had clinched the AFC East title and they were expected to play their starters little or not at all and Miami would clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Dolphins actually led 3-0 after the first quarter, but then Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes that combined with a punt return for another score made it 28-6 at halftime. Allen was done after that, and so were the Dolphins' playoff hopes.

10. 2018, Bills 42, Dolphins 17

In what became Adam Gase's final game as Dolphins head coach, Josh Allen got his first win against Miami by passing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more as a 14-14 halftime game got out of hand.