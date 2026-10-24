Dolphins-Jets Week 7 National Predictions Roundup: Any More Miami Believers?
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The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
The Dolphins have arrived at one of the games circled on the calendar as presenting one of the team's best opportunities to win in this rebuilding season, though the national consensus remains overwhelmingly in favor of a loss.
At least there's some movement forward after three weeks of unanimous predictions of a loss, followed by one single media member predicting a Miami win in its last game against Cincinnati in Week 5.
As we said, the Dolphins still are widely expected to lose, but there is some progress in terms of their predictions, however small.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Jets
Eva Geitheim: Jets
Mitch Goldich: Jets
Mike Kadlick: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Jets
Conor Orr: Jets
John Pluym: Jets
Matt Verderame: Jets
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 23, Jets 20
Chris Bumbaca: Jets 24, Dolphins 17
Nate Davis: Jets 27, Dolphins 23
Adam Kaufman: Jets 24, Dolphins 17
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Jets 24, Dolphins 23
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Jets' run defense keeps having issues and the Dolphins have become a very effective running team led by Ollie Gordon II and Malik Willis. They will also come out refreshed defensively after the bye to contain what's around Geno Smith and bring some pressure.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 20
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Jets
• Kalyn Kahler: Jets
• Benjamin Solak: Jets
• Lindsey Thiry: Jets
NBC Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins get a rare chance to avoid creating the ultimate NFL bookends: 17-0 and 0-17. Maybe they’ll win the rematch in Miami.
Prediction: Jets 16, Dolphins 13
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Jets 24, Dolphins 16
Brooke Cersosimo: Jets 20, Dolphins 16
Gennaro Filice: Jets 19, Dolphins 16
Bobby Kownack: Jets 23, Dolphins 17
Dan Parr: Jets 22, Dolphins 18
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are off their bye in search of their first victory, while the Jets lost to the Patriots last week. The Jets have the better team and their defense should be able to limit the Miami offense. But the Dolphins play hard and will also play well on defense. It's close.
Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Jets
Chad Graff: Jets
Jon Greenberg: Jets
Larry Holder: Jets
Josh Kendall: Jets
Nick Kosmidi: Jets
Steve Louis Goldstein: Jets
Austin Mock: Jets
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: This game was highlighted from the start as one of those best opportunities for the Dolphins during this full-blown rebuilding season, and nothing has changed that outlook. The Jets — to borrow an expression — pretty much are who we thought they were, a young team that's not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, good enough to be a tough out but also never an overwhelming opponent. The Dolphins haven't played since that disappointing Week 5 loss against Cincinnati when they took a step back after competitive games against Kansas City and Minnesota, so it's difficult to gauge what kind of performance they'll offer. The Dolphins will defeat the Jets this season, but we're thinking it'll happen in the rematch in five weeks.
Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL