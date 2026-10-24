The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

The Dolphins have arrived at one of the games circled on the calendar as presenting one of the team's best opportunities to win in this rebuilding season, though the national consensus remains overwhelmingly in favor of a loss.

At least there's some movement forward after three weeks of unanimous predictions of a loss, followed by one single media member predicting a Miami win in its last game against Cincinnati in Week 5.

As we said, the Dolphins still are widely expected to lose, but there is some progress in terms of their predictions, however small.

Albert Breer: Jets

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Mike Kadlick: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Jets

Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

Chris Bumbaca: Jets 24, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: Jets 27, Dolphins 23

Adam Kaufman: Jets 24, Dolphins 17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Jets 24, Dolphins 23

Analysis: The Jets' run defense keeps having issues and the Dolphins have become a very effective running team led by Ollie Gordon II and Malik Willis. They will also come out refreshed defensively after the bye to contain what's around Geno Smith and bring some pressure.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

Matt Bowen: Jets

Mike Clay: Jets

• Jeremy Fowler: Jets

Dan Graziano: Jets

• Kalyn Kahler: Jets

Pamela Maldonado: Jets

Eric Moody: Jets

Jason Reid: Jets

• Benjamin Solak: Jets

• Lindsey Thiry: Jets

Seth Wickersham: Jets

Analysis: The Dolphins get a rare chance to avoid creating the ultimate NFL bookends: 17-0 and 0-17. Maybe they’ll win the rematch in Miami.

Prediction: Jets 16, Dolphins 13

Jeremy Bergman: Jets 24, Dolphins 16 Brooke Cersosimo: Jets 20, Dolphins 16 Gennaro Filice: Jets 19, Dolphins 16 Bobby Kownack: Jets 23, Dolphins 17 Dan Parr: Jets 22, Dolphins 18

Analysis: The Dolphins are off their bye in search of their first victory, while the Jets lost to the Patriots last week. The Jets have the better team and their defense should be able to limit the Miami offense. But the Dolphins play hard and will also play well on defense. It's close.

Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17

Zach Berman: Jets

Chad Graff: Jets

Jon Greenberg: Jets

Larry Holder: Jets

Josh Kendall: Jets

Nick Kosmidi: Jets

Steve Louis Goldstein: Jets

Austin Mock: Jets

Analysis: This game was highlighted from the start as one of those best opportunities for the Dolphins during this full-blown rebuilding season, and nothing has changed that outlook. The Jets — to borrow an expression — pretty much are who we thought they were, a young team that's not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, good enough to be a tough out but also never an overwhelming opponent. The Dolphins haven't played since that disappointing Week 5 loss against Cincinnati when they took a step back after competitive games against Kansas City and Minnesota, so it's difficult to gauge what kind of performance they'll offer. The Dolphins will defeat the Jets this season, but we're thinking it'll happen in the rematch in five weeks.

Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17