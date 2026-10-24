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Dolphins-Jets Week 7 National Predictions Roundup: Any More Miami Believers?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium?
Alain Poupart|
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zeek Biggers (93) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) tackle New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) during the second half at MetLife Stadium in December 2025.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zeek Biggers (93) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) tackle New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) during the second half at MetLife Stadium in December 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

The Dolphins have arrived at one of the games circled on the calendar as presenting one of the team's best opportunities to win in this rebuilding season, though the national consensus remains overwhelmingly in favor of a loss.

At least there's some movement forward after three weeks of unanimous predictions of a loss, followed by one single media member predicting a Miami win in its last game against Cincinnati in Week 5.

As we said, the Dolphins still are widely expected to lose, but there is some progress in terms of their predictions, however small.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Jets

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Mike Kadlick: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Jets

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

Chris Bumbaca: Jets 24, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: Jets 27, Dolphins 23

Adam Kaufman: Jets 24, Dolphins 17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Jets 24, Dolphins 23

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Jets' run defense keeps having issues and the Dolphins have become a very effective running team led by Ollie Gordon II and Malik Willis. They will also come out refreshed defensively after the bye to contain what's around Geno Smith and bring some pressure.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Jets
  • Mike Clay: Jets

    • • Jeremy Fowler: Jets

  • Dan Graziano: Jets

    • • Kalyn Kahler: Jets

  • Pamela Maldonado: Jets
  • Eric Moody: Jets
  • Jason Reid: Jets

    • • Benjamin Solak: Jets

    • Lindsey Thiry: Jets

  • Seth Wickersham: Jets

    • NBC Sports

    Analysis: The Dolphins get a rare chance to avoid creating the ultimate NFL bookends: 17-0 and 0-17. Maybe they’ll win the rematch in Miami.

    Prediction: Jets 16, Dolphins 13

    NFL.com

      Jeremy Bergman: Jets 24, Dolphins 16

      Brooke Cersosimo: Jets 20, Dolphins 16

      Gennaro Filice: Jets 19, Dolphins 16

      Bobby Kownack: Jets 23, Dolphins 17

      Dan Parr: Jets 22, Dolphins 18

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Dolphins are off their bye in search of their first victory, while the Jets lost to the Patriots last week. The Jets have the better team and their defense should be able to limit the Miami offense. But the Dolphins play hard and will also play well on defense. It's close. 

    Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17

    The Athletic

    Zach Berman: Jets
    Chad Graff: Jets
    Jon Greenberg: Jets
    Larry Holder: Jets
    Josh Kendall: Jets
    Nick Kosmidi: Jets
    Steve Louis Goldstein: Jets
    Austin Mock: Jets

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: This game was highlighted from the start as one of those best opportunities for the Dolphins during this full-blown rebuilding season, and nothing has changed that outlook. The Jets — to borrow an expression — pretty much are who we thought they were, a young team that's not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, good enough to be a tough out but also never an overwhelming opponent. The Dolphins haven't played since that disappointing Week 5 loss against Cincinnati when they took a step back after competitive games against Kansas City and Minnesota, so it's difficult to gauge what kind of performance they'll offer. The Dolphins will defeat the Jets this season, but we're thinking it'll happen in the rematch in five weeks.

    Prediction: Jets 19, Dolphins 17

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    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

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