Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Malik, Malik, Meyer, and More

Part 2 of a Memorial Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From vegas rosin:

Hey Alain, do you think with the way that they're giving guys a look at different spots on the line, Andrew Meyer will finally get some work in at guard this preseason?

I think Meyer has a strong bead on the backup center position behind Aaron Brewer, but there’s no question that him showing Jeff Hafley and his staff they could be comfortable using him at guard as well would only solidify his roster spot. It’s a long way of answering that I do believe he’ll be cross-training throughout training camp.

From MorganFreakman:

What was your small sample size on Malik Willis? 1 hour during day 2 of OTA????

Not exactly sure the point of the question, but my small sample of watching Willis in person indeed so far has been the second day of OTAs, though the practice actually lasted closer to two hours. I’ll be getting another look at him this week, followed by the three days of minicamp and another OTA the following week. Again, no quite knowing the point of your question, what I would say is that Willis will remain an unknown quantity until the start of the regular season, though he clearly has some appealing athletic traits.

From Mike Zwilling:

Biggest surprise you observed so far?

Hey Mike, again, it’s too early in the process for me to have formed any conclusions, but what I could say right now, so I’ll have to punt on that question. Let’s revisit this at the end of the offseason program after I’ve been able to watch five more practices.

From Ed Helinski:

Have you ever had any NFL player or coach take shots at you for what you wrote about them or a teammate? What’s your take on what happened to Mary Kay Cabot in Cleveland?

Hey Ed, I know for a fact there have been a couple of Dolphins players through the years unhappy with something I wrote, including Zach Thomas because I suggested his teammate and good friend Larry Izzo basically was just a special teams guy (or something along those lines, but nothing dramatic where a player called me out publicly or confronted me about it. The Mary Kay Cabot episode was a bit different because, unless I’m not totally up to speed, it involved Shedeur Sanders’ brother taking offense to something she wrote and telling here to “go make a sandwich,” which is pretty lame. My thought always has been that players and journalists alike should prepare to handle criticism in a professional manner as long as it doesn’t get personal.

From Tom Suthard:

What things exactly do we know the ‘25 rookie class worked on in the offsesason to improve their game? Who saw a special foot work coach? Who watched extra film? Who changed their diet? Who looked for that extra edge?

Hey Tom, having not talked to all those players yet, it’s difficult to say for sure, but part of being an NFL player is using the offseason to find some way to improve. I can tell you that former first-round pick Kenneth Grant said he worked in the offseason with the new strength staff to get stronger. Jonah Savaiinaea hasn’t conducted a media session yet this spring, but rest assured the question of what he did in the offseason to prepare for his second year in the NFL will come up.

From UncleBobT1:

I hope Austin Jackson doesn’t continue his injury trend in 2026. However, if he does, how do you think the O-line would be shuffled? Paul, Salyer, Brewer, Savaiinaea, Proctor, or something else? We all know that Quinn Ewers and Theo Wease have good chemistry. It’s early, but have you noticed Malik Willis developing chemistry yet with any of the receivers? Thanks!

Hey Bob, in the only practice I’ve witnessed so far that involved the veterans, which was the open OTA last Tuesday, the one receiver Willis seemed to have a connection with was Malik Washington, which would make sense considering he’s the most established returning wide receiver from last year and therefore probably knows the offense of Bobby Slowik (because it’s very similar to that of Mike McDaniel) better than any other wide receiver. As for what the offensive line might look like if Austin Jackson again has injury issues, one would think the Dolphins would just go ahead and start the Kadyn Proctor era at right tackle, with Salyer stepping in at left guard as you suggested. I’m not sure there’s a better right tackle option on the roster, though Salyer did take snaps at that spot at times with the Chargers and veteran Charlie Heck also was signed this offseason to be a swing tackle.

From Kristopher Kingan:

Lets play the "What If" game. If Malik Willis has an above-average year, but we still finish last in the league. Would you rather draft one of the good QBs coming out or Jeremiah Smith? I feel both are good selections, but Jeremiah Smith is the best player coming out next year.

Hey Kristopher, if Willis is merely above-average, then the Dolphins would owe it to themselves to go quarterback with the first overall pick, point blank. I don’t care how good a prospect Jeremiah Smith might wind up being, the value of a high-end wide receiver never will come close to that of a franchise quarterback and the Dolphins will need to address that position if they determine that Willis isn’t that guy.