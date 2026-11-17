The Miami Dolphins already were down two defensive tackles as of late Tuesday morning as we continued to await word on the status of yet another injured player at the position.

And regardless of what prognosis is delivered for Jordan Phillips, it's clear the Dolphins are going to need reinforcements at the position — and sooner rather than later.

In fact, we'd expect a flurry of roster moves by late Tuesday afternoon with the practice week kicking off Wednesday and we'd expect one and maybe two defensive linemen being added to the 53-man roster and/or practice squad.

The big question, of course, becomes who that one or two players will be.

One place to start would be on the Dolphins' own practice squad, where they simply could promote Jordan Jefferson to the 53-man roster. A 2024 fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars with 10 career regular season appearances, Jefferson fits the mold of the players they've brought in this year as a 25-year-old unproven player looking to jump-start his career.

If they prefer a more veteran presence but someone they're also familiar with, then another logical choice would be Matthew Butler, who played 12 games with the team last season and performed well in training camp before he was released in favor of summer surprise Keith Cooper Jr., who was waived and then re-signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad and now stands with 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant as the only healthy D-tackles on the 53.

And there's also Fatorma Mulbah, who showed flashes in training camp and has some NFL experience from his time with the New York Jets.

Yet another, even more familiar name is Christian Wilkins, who hasn't played a game since October 2024 and seems like a forgotten man in league circles. That idea doesn't appear to have any legs.

FINDING A DT AROUND THE LEAGUE

There are other defensive tackle without a team at the moment, and another place the Dolphins can look is on the practice squads around the NFL.

If the Dophins want to go the veteran route, options could include Phidarian Mathis with the Buffalo Bills, Isaiah Loudermilk with the New York Jets, Austin Johnson with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Byron Cowart of the Washington Commanders, a player who spent time in Miami a couple of years ago.

That, however, would go against the pattern the Dolphins have established, which is looking for those young players with upside who just haven't delivered yet.

Looking at the physical make-up of the three DTs the Dolphins have lost — Zach Sieler, Biggers and Phillips — we also should expect any addition to have some size, meaning undersized DTs need not apply.

Two names to watch here include Jordan Miller of the Denver Broncos because he was on the Dolphins practice squad at some point and the Seattle Seahawks' Cole Brevard, who the Dolphins tried out a few weeks back.

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith is on the Packers practice squad, but the Dolphins already had him on their practice squad and moved on from him, so logic says Miami isn't going down that road, but who knows?

In any event, we'll find out soon enough.

In the meantime, here's a pretty comprehensive list of D-tackles around NFL practice squads who could interest the Dolphins: Amari McNeil (Jets), Eric Gregory (Patriots), David Olajiga (Ravens), Howard Cross III (Bengals), Zion Logue (Bengals), Junior Tafuna (Texans), Brandon Cleveland (Raiders), Zion Wilson (Eagles), Gabe Hall (Eagles), P.J. Mustipher (Giants), Jeffrey M'ba (Lions), Zacch Pickens (Falcons), Jalen Hunt (Rams).