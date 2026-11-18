What happened to the Miami Dolphins and their defensive line over the past two weeks is completely ridiculous, and not in a good way.

And yet, they still rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to overall injury damage so far in the 2026 season.

Go figure.

According to the good folks over at Spotrac, the Dolphins are tied for 14th in the NFL with 10 players currently on IR after Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips joined Zach Sieler on Tuesday, and they're 22nd in terms of total weeks on IR with 58.

Those figures, of course, might be because before this trio of bad news, the Dolphins had been relatively spared from major injury news, at least comparatively speaking with the rest of the NFL.

Of course, it didn't help that one of the players the Dolphins lost early in the season to an injury was maybe their best player, that being running back De'Von Achane, but in terms of volume Miami was doing relatively well.

They certainly were nowhere near teams like the San Francisco 49ers (16 players, 139 total weeks) or the Detroit Lions (14 players, 105 weeks), who just watched their best defensive player tear an ACL after jumping to celebrate a sack.

The Dolphins actually were a lot more impacted by injuries in 2025 when they lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and starting guard James Daniels to season-ending injuries before the end of the first month and their final tally of 268 combined weeks on IR ranked third in the NFL behind the Arizona Cardinals' 315 and the 289 for the (them again) Lions.

THE D-TACKLE DEVASTATION FOR THE DOLPHINS

But that run of injuries at one position was just crazy, though.

It also might be worse because this was a position where the Dolphins had only four players on the roster before the run of bad luck began, with 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant now the only one of the bunch remaining.

Oh, and Grant was fourth at the position in terms of playing time.

Going back over the last 10 years, the only other instance where the Dolphins suffered that kind of concentration of injuries at one position came in 2019 — maybe not coincidentally the first year of the previous rebuilding project — when by November 20 they had lost three-fourths of their opening-day starter secondary.

On that November 2019 day, the Dolphins put cornerback Bobby McCain and safety Reshad Jones on injured reserve, where they joined cornerback Xavien Howard.

Going back further, we can look at the 2004 season when the Dolphins began the season with two run-stopping studs in the middle of the defensive line with Tim Bowens and Larry Chester, only to have Chester land on injured reserve after one game and Bowens join him after seven games.

Minus those two players, combined with a mediocre offense that didn't provide many leads, the Dolphins finished the season 31st in the NFL in rushing defense and had a 4-12 record.

The Dolphins actually were more decimated than that at linebacker in the 2023 season, though that run of bad luck happened late in the season when Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel all went down. That left the Dolphins having to sign three free agents off the streets — Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin and Malik Reed — the week of their playoff game at Kansas City.