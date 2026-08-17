What the Latest Dolphins Moves Might Mean

The Miami Dolphins continue to stay active with roster moves as they continue to adjust their personnel, in part to deal with injuries piling up at certain position.

Late Monday afternoon, the team announced it had signed rookie free agent defensive lineman Cam Rice and waived safety Tanner Wall.

Rice, who played at West Virginia, West Libertyand Ohio University before finishing his collegiate career at Maryland in 2025, hadn't yet signed with any team after the draft.

Wall was waived just 10 after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young.

As we've mentioned on many occasions, there's no surprise that the latest newcomer — along with quarterback Mark Gronowski and linebacker Cam Riley on Sunday — is a young player looking to establish himself in the NFL with the Dolphins hoping to have found a hidden gem.

THE SAFETY STATUS

The move with Wall comes at a time when the safety position could be looking at some reinforcements.

Projected starter Dante Trader Jr. was back at practice Monday, and even though he was held out of team periods could be close to making a full return.

And then there's rookie Kyle Louis, who is adding some safety responsibilities to his linebacker duties, just as head coach Jeff Hafley had suggested after the Dolphins made him their second pick of the fourth round in the 2026 draft.

Along with Trader (and maybe Louis), the Dolphins safety room includes rookie fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe, rookie free agent Louis Moore, veteran Lonnie Johnson Jr., UFL import Major Burns and free agent acquisition Zayne Anderson.

Rice, meanwhile, joins a defensive line group that was missing Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant from practice Monday.

The other Dolphins defensive linemen are Jordan Phillips, Fatorma Mulbah, Alex Huntley, Keith Cooper Jr., Matthew Butler and Zeek Biggers. Sieler and Biggers were kept out of the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, though Biggers was back at practice Monday.

For those keeping track, Rice will wear 58 with the Dolphins.

THE DOLPHINS' AUGUST TRANSACTIONS

August 5 — Claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England ... signed DL Fatorma Mulbah ... waived EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... placed DL Rene Konga on injured reserve

August 7 — Signed S Tanner Wall ... claimed CB Ahmari Harvey off waivers from Pittsburgh ... waived QB Mark Gronowski ... waived/injured S Omar Brown

August 10 — Acquired G/T Caedan Wallace and a 2029 7th-round pick from New England for a 2028 6th-round pick ... signed CB Nick McCloud ... placed K Zane Gonzalez on IR ... waived RB Anthony Hankerson

August 16 — Signed QB Mark Gronowski and LB Cam Riley ... placed G/T Jamaree Salyer on IR ... waived/injured CB Ethan Robinson

August 17 — Activated WR Chris Bell off the Non-Football Injury list ... signed DL Cam Rice ... waived S Tanner Wall