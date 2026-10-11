Five Instant Overreactions to Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

The Miami Dolphins recorded their fifth straight loss to begin the Jeff Hafley era, as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 31-24. Let’s overreact to this game:

A Major Special Teams Change is Long Overdue

This is, without question, the worst special teams unit I have ever seen. Even their best play, a kickoff that landed the Bengals inside the 5-yard line, wasn’t even a smart kick by Riley Patterson, but rather a very poor one that would have been an out-of-bounds penalty if the returner simply placed one foot on the sideline as he caught it.

The opening kickoff return went 81 yards for the Bengals, setting them up for a quick touchdown. Later in the first half, they attempted a knuckling kick that wound up short of the landing zone, but only placed the Bengals at the 25-yard line because of a personal foul by Cincinnati. Riley Patterson also missed a PAT late.

Somehow, the Bengals found a way to match the Dolphins’ ineptitude multiple times, but it doesn’t excuse the fact that this unit has consistently failed to execute. Blown assignments have drawn the blame of the staff, but it’s worth estimating when this becomes a coaching problem. Either way, this needs to be addressed, because it’s bordering on embarrassing.

Keep it Simple

The Dolphins’ passing game is broken on every level right now. Their receivers don’t consistently create separation, their play-calling is stale and rarely uses all five eligibles, and Malik Willis just had his worst game of 2026.

The quickest way to fix this would be to simplify things for Willis. Less drawn-out play-action looks, and the understanding from the quarterback that if he doesn’t see anything on the front side, he can use his world-class speed to create something.

Miami has shown legitimate flashes on the ground, and if their passing game can take even a half-step up, they might be able to grab their first win. To achieve that, though, Caleb Douglas needs to come back, Bobby Slowik needs to find rhythm in his play-calling, and Willis’ decision-making needs an overhaul.

The Dolphins are Too Soft in Coverage

Joe Burrow dinked and dunked the Dolphins to death this week, finishing with 23 completions on 32 attempts for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Cincinnati was able to stay ahead of the sticks, primarily by attacking underneath, where they were left with little resistance.

Part of this is simply the Dolphins’ game plan. Their defensive backs play deep to limit explosives and keep possessions to a minimum. However, as their record shows, this may not be conducive to winning games.

It might be time to force the issue. The offense doesn’t have the level of ball control necessary to maximize the few possessions they get, and the defense has, at the very least, shown an ability to create turnovers. A more pressing defensive scheme may actually be more effective as Jeff Hafley searches for his first win.

Ollie Gordon is a Lead Back

The loss of De’Von Achane in Week 3 was seen as a death knell to an already struggling run game, but with Ollie Gordon leading the charge, they’ve been explosive over the last two weeks.

In Weeks 4 and 5, Gordon has accumulated 27 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Credit is certainly in order for the offensive line, who have opened up holes consistently, but Gordon’s power and (perhaps more impressively) footwork at 6-2 and 226 pounds has been enough to take advantage of them.

Achane is, obviously, still the No. 1 back on this team when he returns next season, but the potential of spelling him with a skill set that foils his own is exciting. Gordon looks like a gem so far in year two.

Malik Washington Needs More Opportunities

As the Dolphins hope to remedy their aforementioned struggling passing game, one key should be third-year receiver Malik Washington, who has really impressed as of late. His start-and-stop ability makes him dangerous in the open field, where he has consistently made the first defender miss. That level of dynamism is seemingly unmatched among Miami’s weaponry.

Washington looks improved in the technical elements of his game. His route-running has looked refined this season, and he’s made a couple nice catches against tight coverage. The chemistry between he and Malik Willis is something the Dolphins should rely on more by getting him in space early and often.