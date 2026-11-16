What Now at Kicker for the Dolphins After the (Overdue) Gonzalez Move

The only question really was when, not if, and the answer became Monday morning as to when the Miami Dolphins would move on from Zane Gonzalez as their kicker.

The Dolphins' decision to waive the veteran kicker — all NFL players now are subject to waivers because the trade deadline has passed — after he missed three kicks in the 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday seemed like a foregone conclusion and the Dolphins are going to be asked and should be asking themselves when they stuck with him for another game after his earlier struggles.

Regardless, the focus now will shift to who might take over the kicking duties with Gonzalez waived and 2025 record-setter Riley Patterson about to kick for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

WHO COULD BE NEXT?

The first place to look for a Gonzalez replacement would be the list of kickers the Dolphins brought in for tryouts in recent weeks, a list headed by veterans like Justin Tucker and Daniel Carlson.

Tucker, who would be an interesting and certainly controversial choice, is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad and therefore could be poached, with the Dolphins then committed to keeping him at least three games.

While his addition would be controversial because of the accusations against him that led to a 10-game NFL suspension, the Dolphins were comfortable enough to bring him in for a tryout, so we wouldn't rule out that possibility.

The better choice from here would be Carlson, the former Raiders All-Pro.

He was in for a tryout last week and we quite frankly couldn't understand why the Dolphins didn't sign him right then and there.

Other kickers the Dolphins have brought in include Ben Sauls, Will Ferrum, Joshua Kanty and former Chargers and Lions kicker Michael Badgley.

There's also nothing preventing the Dolphins from having another kicker tryout session, like the one that led to Patterson being signed last year after Jason Sanders sustained a hip injury in the preseason.

Because of the nature of the position, it's not like the Dolphins need to sign somebody immediately. They actually could go until Saturday and have somebody ready to kick.

TIME TO MAKE SOME KICKS

The bottom line is the Dolphins just need better kicking.

The team's field goal percentage this season is at 68.4 percent, which ranks next-to-last in the NFL ahead only of the aforementioned Chiefs at 63.2 percent.

Gonzalez was waived after going 6-for-10 on field goal attempts after Patterson went 7-for-9. The Dolphins also have missed two extra-point attempts,

Whether some fans believe that or not, the Dolphins are trying to win games at this early stage of their rebuilding project and the game at Indy is one they should have had with any kind of decent kicking.

This has been a very disappointing turn of events after Patterson set a franchise record for single-season field goal accuracy last year when he went 27-for-29.

Even Gonzalez was very good last year, going 19-for-22 for the Atlanta Falcons are losing out in the Dolphins kicker tryouts to Patterson.

The problems began from the start, with Patterson missing a field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener.

The most damning stat actually is this: The Dolphins have had five games this season with multiple field goal attempts and have missed at least one in each of those five games.

Ugh.

Time to see if somebody else can take care of that problem.