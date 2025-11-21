All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Bye Friday Roster Move

The Miami Dolphins made a move involving their active roster

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins don't have a game this week, but they were busy making adjustments to their roster.

The team made another move Friday, placed safety/linebacker Jordan Colbert on injured reserve.

Colbert left the 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He was evaluated and cleared after being evaluated for a potential concussion, but also sustained a stinger on a second-quarter special teams play.

Colbert is still listed as a safety on the roster, even though he has worked at linebacker in practice since returning to the team on the practice squad first and then on the 53-man roster. His 62 snaps in five games this season have all come on special teams.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins placed cornerback JuJu Brents on injured reserve and replaced him on the 53-man roster with fellow cornerback A.J. Green after they signed him off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

ROSTER ADDITION POSSIBILITIES

Since the Dolphins filled their last two roster openings with practice squad players from other teams — they signed Andre Carter II off the Lions practice squad after the trade of Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles created a vacancy — it's fair to think that could be one the Dolphins again will employ.

It's also possible, if not likely, the Dolphins simply will use the spot on the active roster on a player ready to return from injured reserve.

As a reminder, the Dolphins have four players eligible to return from IR, starting with tackle Austin Jackson, who was designated to return last week when he got back to practice. The others were tight end Darren Waller, guard James Daniels, guard/center Andrew Meyer, and kicker Jason Sanders.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News