Breaking Down the Bye Friday Roster Move
The Miami Dolphins don't have a game this week, but they were busy making adjustments to their roster.
The team made another move Friday, placed safety/linebacker Jordan Colbert on injured reserve.
Colbert left the 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He was evaluated and cleared after being evaluated for a potential concussion, but also sustained a stinger on a second-quarter special teams play.
Colbert is still listed as a safety on the roster, even though he has worked at linebacker in practice since returning to the team on the practice squad first and then on the 53-man roster. His 62 snaps in five games this season have all come on special teams.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins placed cornerback JuJu Brents on injured reserve and replaced him on the 53-man roster with fellow cornerback A.J. Green after they signed him off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
ROSTER ADDITION POSSIBILITIES
Since the Dolphins filled their last two roster openings with practice squad players from other teams — they signed Andre Carter II off the Lions practice squad after the trade of Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles created a vacancy — it's fair to think that could be one the Dolphins again will employ.
It's also possible, if not likely, the Dolphins simply will use the spot on the active roster on a player ready to return from injured reserve.
As a reminder, the Dolphins have four players eligible to return from IR, starting with tackle Austin Jackson, who was designated to return last week when he got back to practice. The others were tight end Darren Waller, guard James Daniels, guard/center Andrew Meyer, and kicker Jason Sanders.