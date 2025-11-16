Dolphins-Commanders Week 11 Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders:
We'll start with the list of inactives, which was headed by veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, out for a second consecutive game because of a foot/ankle injury.
Rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers was active for the third time this season.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
Not that this should surprise anyone, but De'Von Achane was at it again, taking advantage of some good blocking up front for gains of 10, 23 and 15 yards in the first quarter alone.
As proof of the new committment to the running game, the Dolphins opened not only with Daniel Brunskill as a sixth offensive lineman but also with two tight ends, Julian Hill and Greg Dulcich.
Speaking about the offensive line, right guard Cole Strange deserves kudos from some nice clearing blocks at the second level.
Back to Dulcich, this again should not be a surprise, but he looks like an absolute keeper at tight end and a significant upgrade over Tanner Conner.
Kenneth Grant has been getting progressively more noticeable, and that was some kind of move he put on the Washington center for his stop for no gain on third-and-1.
The offensive line did a good job against the Washington D-linemen in pass protection, the best example coming on the 18-yard completion to Malik Washington when Tua Tagovailoa had plenty of time to scan the field.
It wasn't just Grant who had a nice stop against the run because fellow draft picks Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers also each had one. It's really good to see Biggers getting playing time instead of veteran Matthew Butler.
For a second consecutive game, Bradley Chubb was the most effective Dolphins pass rusher and it was his initial pressure that led to the sack by Tyrel Dodson.
THE LOWLIGHTS
The end of that first drive was, ugh, something. We're still not sure what the Dolphins were doing on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 23 when they lined up to go for the first down, but the flag for a delay came out just before the snap and Tua's handoff to Ollie Gordon II. This is just not acceptable.
Not a great penalty by Minkah Fitzpatrick going low on an offensive lineman running toward him to block him. That's an automatic roughness penalty and a free 15 yards.
Chop Robinson was back in the lineup after missing the Buffalo game with a concussion, but it was Matthew Judon and Bradley Chubb who started at outside linebacker. The reason is run defense, and one clear example came on a 17-yard run by Chris Rodriguez when Robinson vacated the right defensive edge that created a large void.
This wasn't on him, but the sack that ended the Dolphins' second drive is an example of Tagovailoa not quite being able to make a play off schedule because Jacob Martin was able to corral him in the open field.
The second sack, again on third down, came when Alec Ingold just missed Jonathan Jones on a delayed blitz.
JuJu Brents got his second consecutive start, but he got himself blocked out on a crossing route that allowed for an easy completion.
The Dolphins had every right to be furious about the DPI against Jack Jones on a second-and-11 from the Washington 11. There was little contact, first of all, and the ball also was thrown way over the head of Deebo Samuel. Even NFL Network rules analyst Dean Blandino said that shouldn't have been a foul.
A continuing issue for the Dolphins offense has been third-down success; they were 1-for-4 in the first half in this one. This is an area that's really gone down since Tyreek Hill went on IR.
The Dolphins started off great with 48 yards on their first three offensive plays, but then had a paltry 58 the rest of the first half.
The half ended in a 6-6 tie, looking very much like a matchup of 3-7 teams.