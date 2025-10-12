Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Paul, Turnaround Talk, and More
Third and final part of the pre-Chargers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hi Poup. If the Dolphins blow it up next year, do you see the route with Tua being more like Denver with Wilson or the Atlanta with Cousins route? I’m thinking the Atlanta route, but what say you?
Hey Luis, how about neither, and Tua remains the starting quarterback in 2026. That still to me is the most likely scenario at this time, followed by the Dolphins going the Denver route. I have a hard time believing the Dolphins are going to be OK with Tua serving as a backup with a $56 million cap number. The other factor is that Tua is playing better right now than Cousins did at the end of his time as Falcons starting quarterback.
From FishyFootball:
Why haven't they traded for a run-stuffing vet?
From where I sit, here are the factors involved: First, who is trading away a good run stuffer because those guys aren’t necessarily that easy to come back? Second, what exactly would or should the Dolphins be willing to pay even if such a player were available when they’re in reset mode? Third, the Dolphins want to develop the three players in whom they invested draft picks just a few months ago. Having said all that, I get the frustration.
From MD928:
I need to see Alain Poupart fired up about a potential arm Queen QB drafted to Miami in 2026. Who are you leaning toward? Do you think we need Bill Parcells Prototypical size at QB, 6-5, 230 pounds.
How about a QB who’s 6-5, 230, great at reading defenses, very accurate, very mobile, durable. Am I leaving out anything? I’m joking because that kind of guy doesn’t exist, and if he did he’d be the first overall pick. So it’s a matter of prioritizing, but, yes, I’d prefer a bigger QB but mobility also is a must in today’s NFL. As for specific names, I have yet to dive into college prospects, but definitely have to start studying Mendoza from Indiana (played his high school football in Miami, incidentally).
From Nick Soto:
What are you watching closest in this week's game with playoffs at only a 3% chance?
Hey Nick, based on the records since 1990, the percentage of teams that made the playoffs after starting 1-4 is actually 7 percent. But to answer your question, my focal point will be the pass rush against a Chargers line down to their fourth and fifth offensive tackles. If the Dolphins can’t get to and affect Justin Herbert in this game, then there might be no hope for that group of edge defenders.
From Eventually Bionic:
Here's one: Is it going to be hard to watch the QB we could have had against the one we took instead? I'll hang up so you can answer...
I would imagine there will be a group of Dolphins fans who might be sighing at some points during the game, but ultimately there’s nothing that can be done about that at this time. Ultimately, the focus should be on Tua Tagovailoa and what he can do in this game because he’s the one who’s the Dolphins QB.
From Mark Malbeck:
I’m getting that queasy feeling about our O linemen on IR. Are there injuries more serious than announced? Normally when they are brought back it’s a couple of weeks before they are back in lineup. Are we going to see the starting 5 together at all the rest of year?
Hey Mark, Mike McDaniel has given no indication that either Austin Jackson or James Daniels are dealing with a long-term or season-threatening injury, but it’s a bit unnerving that they’ll both be missing a second game since being eligible to come off IR.
From Andrew Walker:
How can the team be induced to suffer again the level of amnesia from last week's first quarter that made them play like a competent team, instead of the lost cause that they are?
Hey Andrew, took me a while to figure out what you were trying to say, which basically is a backward shot. But if you’re taking shots, at least be accurate because the Dolphins scored only three points in the first quarter against Carolina last week before they scored the first 14 in the second quarter. And I don’t know what to tell you about your “lost cause” comment other than point out the season has 12 games left.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
Patrick Paul has been one of the few bright spots for the Dolphins this season. Has he officially arrived and the Dolphins can count on him playing well from here on out or does he still have a lot to prove before he’s considered reliable?
Hey Dana, can the answer be yes and no? I think the Dolphins absolutely can and should feel good that they’ve had their answer at left tackle, but not sure I’d go as far as say that Paul has “arrived.” And that’s because the run blocking hasn’t been consistent enough to this point. As a pass protector, though, he’s been very good all season. But, again, he’s probably already established himself as a foundational piece for the Dolphins moving forward.
From Mark Lever:
Is there any way we can save the season?
Hey Mark, sure, if a lot of things get turned around and very quickly. Let’s be honest and say the chances of that happening aren’t very good, but then again who saw the Dolphins rebound from 1-4 in 2016 to finish 10-6 and make the playoffs? Who saw the Dolphins go from 1-7 to 8-7 in 2021? Who saw the Dolphins go from 2-6 to 8-8 and still in playoff contention heading into the final Sunday last year? But the run defense has to improve, the offensive line has to get healthy and better, and countless other things have to happen — and it needs to happen like now.