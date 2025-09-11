Tindall Finds New Team and Other Former Dolphins Player Updates
The Miami Dolphins' top pick in the 2022 NFL draft has found himself a new team.
Channing Tindall was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad Wednesday, one day after he was among five linebackers at a tryout for the team.
This came four days after he had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns. Among the other linebackers who worked for Arizona on Tuesday was another former Dolphins player, Duke Riley.
Tindall, a third-round pick in that 2022 draft, recorded five tackles in 11 games in 2024 and was the fifth inside linebacker on the depth chart behind Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Riley and Anthony Walker Jr. Primarily a special teams player, he didn’t play any defensive snaps.
The Dolphins chose to release him during initial 53-man roster cuts, entering the 2025 season with just four inside linebackers: starters Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, with free agent additions Willie Gay Jr. and K.J. Britt providing depth.
“I thought Channing played very well,” linebackers coach and run game coordinator Joe Barry said. “But the numbers game, [Tindall had] four pretty good guys in front of him.
“That's the luxury that we have in the inside linebacker room, that we have four guys that have all played and started a lot of NFL football games. It's an unfortunate deal.”
Tindall struggled to carve out a role in the rotation and didn’t start in any of his 44 appearances for Miami. His development was also complicated by three different defensive coordinators in his first three seasons.
“It's a bummer because, at least my message to him was, hey, this could be awesome,” Barry said. “This is the first time that you've actually had back to back coordinators, the same coordinator in your NFL career — and he did improve.”
Tindall’s preseason included 16 tackles and two quarterback hits while playing 125 total snaps. Quarterbacks completed 10 of 11 pass attempts against him, though they averaged less than 10 yards per completion.
OTHER FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who earned the No. 3 job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was placed on IR because of a hamstring injury. Thompson was another pick from the Dolphins' 2022 draft, taken in the seventh round as the fourth of four selection by Miami that year.
-- Fellow QB Mike White, who was released by the Buffalo Bills this summer, had a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers, who might be without starter Brock Purdy this week and beyond.