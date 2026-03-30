Top 5 Miami Dolphins Most Likely to Break Out in 2026

At the start of the 2025 NFL season, it was apparent that the Miami Dolphins were hamstrung by the sheer number of young players who were forced into prominent roles. The growing pains were significant, and contributed greatly to a 2-7 start that claimed former GM Chris Grier’s job.

In 2026, however, the expectations are lower, and the understanding is that the Dolphins are in a transition year. There likely will be a greater tolerance for struggle and, when combined with a lack of mainstays at key positions, a real opportunity for success stories.

Let’s take a look, countdown style, at five of the most likely.

5. Malik Washington, Wide Receiver

Going into his third NFL season, Malik Washington's biggest strength has been his versatility. As Miami's primary return man, we've seen what he can do in the open field. Washington has more than enough wiggle to make defenders miss, and shows off impressive toughness for his frame from time to time.

That frame, however, may be the biggest thing keeping him from being a consistent contributor at wide receiver. At 5-8, his only real use case is likely in the slot, and with Miami likely to draft at least one player at his position, there’s a question about whether his role would become redundant.

Either way, Washington is clearly a talented player, and if he’s able to outperform his cohorts in training camp, there’s a world where he’s a strong role player in Miami.

4. Jason Marshall Jr., Cornerback

2025 was a year of ups and downs for former Florida Gators star Jason Marshall Jr. Shortly after beating out veteran Mike Hilton for the nickel job, he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for over a month.

When he was on the field, though, Marshall showcased some flashes that indicated he could be a building block in Miami’s DB room. His athletic traits can’t be taught, and his level of confidence and technical prowess only grew as we entered the back stretch of last season.

The NFL is looking all over for players who can both tackle and cover from the nickel spot, and with a lack of proven talent at defensive back, Marshall will have his chance. He’s not a perfect player by any means, but there’s definitely a lot for new head coach Jeff Hafley to like.

3. Dante Trader Jr., Safety

A fellow 2025 fifth-round pick, a lot of what was said about Marshall is the same for Dante Trader Jr. Both are physical players who had moments of brilliance last season, especially toward the back half of the year.

With Trader specifically, there is simply more consistency. He played 419 defensive snaps to Marshall’s 242, and showcased an ability to play in multiple spots. We saw him rotating down to the line of scrimmage, playing a pseudo-linebacker role, and splitting the field as a deep safety.

Trader’s instincts and trigger make up for a lack of top-end explosiveness, and in a safety group that’s just as barren as cornerback, he’ll have the opportunity to make his mark.

2. Kenneth Grant, Defensive Tackle

The last of Miami’s 2025 draft selections on this list, former 13th overall pick Kenneth Grant has a real shot to be the best. After starting off slowly, he had a quietly solid close to his rookie campaign.

A large part of what became a tale of two halves was the volume of what Grant was asked to do. Due to his monstrous athletic profile, the Dolphins asked him to do a little bit of everything: penetrate the backfield as a true rusher, play out on the ends, and maintain the spine of the defense as a nose tackle.

What started as a learning experience may become a strength for Grant as he gets more training. As stated before, he has more than enough athletic juice, and with a coach in Jeff Hafley who wants to be multiple in his personnel, an interior defender who can play anywhere could be the perfect Swiss army knife.

1. Greg Dulcich, Tight End

The oldest of these breakout candidates, 26-year-old Greg Dulcich seems like the most obvious. He eclipsed 300 yards in 10 games last season, and really came on down the stretch with his ability to operate in space.

Now, he has some scheme continuity with former senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik being promoted to offensive coordinator, and a chance to be the next Dalton Schultz, someone Slowik got great seasons out of in Houston. These Shanahan-tree passing attacks rely heavily on a reliable yards after catch threat at tight end, and Dulcich looks like just that.



With an inexperienced quarterback, Malik Willis, at the helm, and more time on task with his assignments, there’s a real chance Dulcich becomes Miami’s most consistent pass catcher. Injuries are the biggest concern, but if he stays on the field at a rate similar to 2025, this year could be his best season as a pro.