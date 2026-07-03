Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 22: The Most Versatile Player on the Roster

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 22: WR MALIK WASHINGTON

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Washington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 184th overall pick. That pick was obtained from the Chicago Bears in a 2023 trade for offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

Contract status

Washington will be entering the third year of his four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

His 2025 season

Washington appeared in every game and made six starts. He finished with 46 catches (third on the team behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle) for 317 yards and three touchdowns, and had 17 rushing attempts for 110 yards and a score. He averaged 13.0 yards on punt returns, highlighted by his 74-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 2, and averaged 26.8 yards on kickoff returns. He was ninth in the NFL in kickoff return average and 12th in punt return average.

His projected role

Washington is the main holdover at wide receiver after the departures of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and he'll be joined by veteran newcomers Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell along with rookie draft picks Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. Washington has played a variety of roles for the Dolphins since arriving and figures to do the same in 2026, whether it be catching passes, getting some rushing attempts or returning kicks. The ceiling for Washington might be limited after he averaged a paltry 6.9 yards per reception last season, but his versatility and dependability still make him a valuable asset.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer