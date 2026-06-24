Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 51-55: Veteran Kicker, Impressive Rookie Face Big Challenges

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 51-55

55. LB Jackson Woodard

Woodard figures to be a core special teams player for the Dolphins in 2026, but it might be difficult to envision him getting a lot of playing time on defense because there are a lot of other options at linebacker.

54. K Zane Gonzalez

The signing of Gonzalez always struck us as weird since the Dolphins shortly after re-signed Riley Patterson fresh off a record-setting performance. Barring an injury, it's difficult to envision Gonzalez being able to beat out Patterson, even though he's coming off a good season himself with the Atlanta Falcons.

53. S Louis Moore

Moore's instincts were evident during the spring practices open to the media, but the fact remains he's a rookie free agent and that means his chances of being able to make a big impact right away are pretty slim.

52. DT Matthew Butler

It's difficult to envision Butler having a big role on defense after he slipped to sixth in the D-tackle rotation last year and the top four — including the three 2025 draft picks — are back.

51. CB Marco Wilson

Yes, another cornerback who joined the Dolphins on a prove-it deal. Wilson had his moments during the spring practices open to the media, but there are a lot of options here for Miami.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion