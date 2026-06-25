Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 46-50: How Likely Are Bell, Duck to Make an Impact Back from Injury?
The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.
After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.
As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.
This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.
RANKING PLAYERS 46-50
50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.
Baker was one of the many cornerbacks the Dolphins added in the offseason and he has 25 NFL starts on his resume (though his metrics weren't very good). Baker didn't practice once in the spring in minicamp or the OTAs open to the media, and that's not going to help his quest to make the 53-man roster or earn a role on defense.
49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.
The veteran safety-turned-linebacker was very noticeable during the spring practices open to the media, showing an impressive knack for getting his hands on the ball at the second level. But the reality is the Dolphins have a lot of options at linebacker between their returning players and draft picks Jacob Rodriguez, Trey Moore and Kyle Louis, so Harrison could find himself squeezed out.
48. T Charlie Heck
Heck ostensibly was signed to serve the role of backup swing tackle, though the Dolphins have other options beyond him with the versatile Jamaree Salyer and rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor always a possibility as a right tackle should something happen to Austin Jackson. The bottom line is that Heck likely won't play barring an injury, and even then there's no guarantee he'd get the first call anyway.
47. WR Chris Bell
If this ranking had been about the best players moving forward, Bell would be higher on this list because he's got just about as much upside as any rookie on the team. But this countdown is about the 2026 season and it's just impossible right now to forecast a major contribution for Bell simply because it's probably more likely than not he'll begin training camp on PUP and it's uncertain when he'll be able to come off that list and start practicing.
46. CB Storm Duck
This is a pretty different spot for Duck than the start of the 2025 season when he found himself in the starting lineup after an impressive training camp performance. It was a brutal season for Duck, who sustained an ankle injury in the opener and then a torn ACL after he came for the Week 8 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Duck didn't practice all spring, which isn't a great sign for his ability to beat out the competition at cornerback.
THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN
90. G James Ester
89. T Kevin Cline
88. QB Mark Gronowski
87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.
86. EDGE Seth Coleman
85. RB Anthony Hankerson
84. WR Donaven McCulley
83. FB D.J. Herman
82. C Jim Bonitas
81. LS Tucker Addington
80. DT Alex Huntley
79. T Marques Cox
78. EDGE Rodney McGraw
77. TE Cole Turner
76. DT Khalil Saunders
75. CB Miles Battle
74. S Major Burns
73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.
72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
71. WR A.J. Henning
70. RB Donovan Edwards
69. DB Omar Brown
68. EDGE Cameron Goode
67. WR Jalen Reagor
66. EDGE Max Llewellyn
65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
64. CB Ethan Robinson
63. G/T Josh Priebe
62. DT Rene Konga
61. WR Tahj Washington
60. QB Cam Miller
59. CB A.J. Green III
58. EDGE Mason Reiger
57. CB Alex Austin
56. P Bradley Pinion
55. LB Jackson Woodard
54. K Zane Gonzalez
53. S Louis Moore
52. DT Matthew Butler
51. CB Marco Wilson
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL