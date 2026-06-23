Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 56-60: Can Miller Convince Miami to Keep Three QBs?

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 56-60

60. QB Cam Miller

We had rookie free agent Mark Gronowski earlier in the countdown, but the same logic applies to Miller in that he's never even guaranteed to make the 53 because the Dolphins very well might end up keeping only two quarterbacks and the likelihood he'd end up in a game anyway is extremely remote.

59. CB A.J. Green III

Green re-signed with the Dolphins after first joining the team late last year, and he's among the many young cornerbacks who'll be looking to land a roster spot and some kind of role. But it's difficult to envision Green being much of a factor considering he played a total of eight defensive snaps over the past three seasons.

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

The former Louisville and Wisconsin edge defender was among the most notable rookie free agent acquisitions for the Dolphins and there is an opportunity to earn playing time in a new group that no longer features Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, but it's always dangerous to expect too much from an undrafted rookie.

57. CB Alex Austin

Another one of those reclamation projects at cornerback, Austin spent the past two-plus seasons with the New England Patriots. He'll have to find a way to distinguish himself in training camp to earn a roster spot and potentially some kind of role on defense.

56. P Bradley Pinion

This isn't so much a statement on the player, but rather the position. Pinion is an established punter, but the instances where one punter over another can make a difference are extraordinarily rare. It's why punters usually are pretty interchangeable.