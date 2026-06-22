Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 61-65: Wide Receivers Hoping to Find a Role

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 61-65

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall was an interesting addition early in the offseason, given that he was a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers not too long ago, but as we've mentioned repeatedly in this series, making the team won't be easy and earning a significant role on offense even more difficult given all the wide receivers on the roster who seem set. Marshall also didn't do enough in the spring to really distinguish himself.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

Robinson has two things going against him in terms of being able to make an impact, the first being that he's smaller than the prototypical Jeff Hafley cornerback and the second being that he's just one of many young corners looking for a role.

63. G/T Josh Priebe

The Dolphins liked Priebe enough to bring him back after he spent all of last season on the practice squad, but the reality is he's not seeing the field in 2026 unless bad circumstances necessitates it.

62. DT Rene Konga

That Konga got almost $250,000 guaranteed as a rookie free agent (according to Over The Cap) tells us the Dolphins really wanted to bring him and he just might have a shot at sneaking onto the 53-man roster, but he's got those 2025 draft picks ahead of him for playing time.

61. WR Tahj Washington

Washington has flashed at times in practice after arriving as a seventh-round pick in 2024, but he's also been injured a lot and he didn't take part in any team drills in the spring practices open to the media, instead doing rehab work on the side. And, of course, his one shot in a regular season didn't end well last October against the Baltimore Ravens. Oh, and there are all those wide receiver spots that already look accounted for.