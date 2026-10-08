The Good, the Bad & the Ugly for the Dolphins at the Quarter Pole

Buried beneath the losses, penalties and offensive dysfunction of Miami’s 0-4 start are some encouraging developments that might actually give Dolphins fans something to look forward to.

Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Miami's first four games.

The Good: The Rookies

Let's not kid ourselves. One rookie has clearly separated himself from the rest of the pack.

Through his first four NFL games, second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez has recorded 46 combined tackles, the second most of any player in the league, while making a legitimate case for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

His 18 tackles against Minnesota were the most ever by a Dolphins rookie, while his three tackles for loss and interception against Kansas City showed he's doing more than just piling up empty stats.

His ability to handle responsibilities usually set aside for a veteran has also been impressive. The Texas Tech product entered the season as the only rookie in the NFL wearing the green dot, tasked with communicating Hafley's defensive calls to the rest of the unit.

He may have been the rookie best suited for immediate NFL action, but the rest of Miami's first-year class have also given fans reasons to be optimistic about the future.

The Dolphins opened the season with 13 rookies on their active roster, more than any other NFL team, and seven already have been featured in the starting lineup.

First-round cornerback Chris Johnson has made significant strides since a difficult opening stretch, looking more and more like the player Miami envisioned when it selected him 27th overall.

He looks much more comfortable and instinctive in coverage, while his willingness to throw himself into traffic and make tackles out of the slot has also stood out.

After recording a 47.9 PFF coverage grade through three games, Johnson earned a 72.8 coverage grade against Minnesota, along with a 75.1 overall defensive grade.

Fellow first-round pick Kadyn Proctor has also continued to flash his potential, delivering one of Miami's best individual blocks of the season while pulling across the formation to help Ollie Gordon II score a goal-line touchdown against Kansas City.

His pass protection remains inconsistent, but his 77.5 pass-blocking grade against Minnesota shows signs of improvement.

Then there's Caleb Douglas.

The third-round receiver caught five passes for 94 yards against Las Vegas, tying Tyreek Hill's franchise record for receiving yards by a player making his Dolphins debut.

Douglas was held to just two receptions for 19 yards in Week 2, as Miami's predictable offensive approach didn’t do its young receivers any favors. An ankle injury has kept him out of the following two games.

Still, his opening performance, coupled with an impressive training camp, gives reason to believe Miami found a legitimate weapon in the third round.

And even rookies such as safety Michael Taaffe, who has shown a willingness to come downhill and contribute against the run, are benefiting from immediate playing time.

Taaffe's struggles in pass coverage have been front and center, with opponents completing nine of 14 passes in his coverage for 178 yards through four games. That said, there’s value in discovering and addressing those deficiencies now through in-game reps, rather than waiting until the Dolphins are in a position where those growing pains could cost them an important game.

The Bad: Self-Inflicted Mistakes

Having the youngest roster in football means this coaching staff likely approached the season with an emphasis on patience and correction.

But being young doesn't excuse everything.

Miami has committed 32 penalties through its first four games, the ninth-most in the NFL, including nine against Minnesota.

And at times, special teams have poured gasoline on a dumpster fire.

The Dolphins surrendered two kickoff returns of more than 40 yards against Las Vegas in Week 1, and poor kick coverage repeatedly handed Minnesota favorable field position in Week 4.

The defense hasn't been immune to costly mistakes, either.

Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson caught all 13 passes thrown his way for 119 yards, exposing Miami’s coverage miscommunications at the intermediate level as defenders bit on play-action fakes and confused assignments.

While improvement is important during a rebuild, so is developing habits that can eventually translate into wins.

The Ugly: Offensive Stagnation

You know it’s ugly when you’re getting a better look at Austin Jackson’s last name than his kick steps because he’s constantly turning to chase defenders who just beat him.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Jackson's struggles have been just one piece of an offense that has been among the NFL's worst.

Miami ranks dead last in scoring at 11.5 points per game and 30th in total offense at 267.5 yards per contest.

Through four games, the Dolphins have scored just four offensive touchdowns.

Starting quarterback Willis has completed just 56.3% of his passes, the lowest percentage among qualified starters, for 712 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Some of the struggles can be attributed to the lack of established receiving talent and the injuries to De'Von Achane and Douglas, but the problems also go beyond Miami’s personnel.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has struggled to establish a consistent rhythm, and while usually operating out of 12 personnel (two tight ends, two receivers) Miami's passing attack has been incapable of threatening defenses vertically.

Then, there’s Jackson. Any criticism of Willis has to acknowledge how often he’s had an edge rusher just steps away because his right tackle got beaten.

The veteran allowed 13 pressures and committed four penalties through the first three games, earning a 31.9 pass-blocking grade from PFF that ranked last among 69 qualifying tackles. To be fair, he’s faced some of the league’s best pass rushers, including Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa, but that can only explain so much.

While the rest of Miami’s offensive line has shown improvement, Jackson’s mistakes continue to make an already struggling quarterback’s job even more difficult.

The Dolphins were never supposed to win many games in 2026. But there's a difference between losing with a young roster and having an offense that struggles to function.