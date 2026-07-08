The Startling Financial Numbers That Explain the Dolphins Roster Disrespect

The Miami Dolphins' new-look roster hasn't been given a lot of respect by the national media since new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan began overhauling it early in the offseason, and the latest came this week with an ESPN ranking of 32 — out of 32 teams.

This isn't surprising given all the newcomers the Dolphins have, most of them rookies or low-cost free agents that quality either as unproven or reclamation projects, depending on the verbiage you prefer using.

Another, simpler way to explain the Dolphins' low roster ranking, not just by ESPN but other outlets as well, comes down to the old idea that you get what you pay for.

And, as has been well documented and chronicled for months, the Dolphins are spending a lot of money (cap space) in 2026 on players no longer on their roster.

Players on their current roster? Not so much.

DOLPHINS LAST (BY FAR) IN 2026 ROSTER SPENDING

Based on numbers from salary cap website Over The Cap (overthecap.com), the Dolphins easily will spent the least amount of money on their current players this upcoming season.

In terms of base salary plus prorated portion of signing bonuses, the Dolphins will be last in spending on offense and defense — and both by large margins.

The Dolphins are set to spend $67.5 million on their offensive players in 2026, about $30 million than the second-lowest team, the New York Jets. The margin is significantly smaller on defense where the Dolphins' league-low number of $82 million is barely topped by the $83.5 million of the Philadelphia Eagles — for those wondering how the Eagles can have such a good and yet "cheap" defense, consider that three of their key players (Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean) are on their rookie contract.

Breaking it down by position, the Dolphins also are last at wide receiver, tight end and the edge defender position.

This isn't surprising after the departures of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Darren Waller and Bradley Chubb.

The Dolphins are next-to-last on the offensive line and at safety, and come in 29th at quarterback, running back and cornerback.

The only position where the Dolphins are ranked in the top half in spending is linebacker, where they came in at number 15. Of course, that could change pretty quickly if Jordyn Brooks, who's set to earn $10.9 million in 2026, ends up being traded in the event contract extension talks reach an impasse.

DOES SPENDING EQUALS WINS?

The Dolphins finished 7-10 and out of the playoffs last year after being 17th in offensive player spending and 28th on defense (again, per OTC).

Of the top four spending teams on offense last year, only four made the playoffs — the L.A. Rams, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and L.A. Chargers. Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas and Arizona all watched the playoffs despite being in the top 10.

On defense, six of the top 10 spending teams made the playoffs — the Steelers, Bears, Texans, Broncos, Patriots and Packers. The Giants, Colts, Commanders and Cardinals (again) were in the top 10 in spending but watched the playoffs.

When they last made the playoffs in 2023 with an 11-6 record (their most wins since 2008), the Dolphins were 14th in the NFL in offense spending but third in defensive spending.