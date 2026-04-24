What NFL Draft Analysts Said About the Selection of Chris Johnson

The Miami Dolphins moved out of their first pick of the 2026 draft to gain some extra picks later in the draft.

Their second pick in the first round saw Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan show off some aggression by moving from pick 30 to pick 27 with the San Francisco 49ers to select San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson to bolster their cornerback room.

Going to get the talented cornerback was a move that NFL draft analysts were high on.

Immediately in the aftermath of the selection of Johnson, ESPN’s Mel Kiper took center stage to talk about Johnson and what he liked about the pick for the Dolphins.

"Chris Johnson is 6 foot, 193 pounds, (ran a) 4.43 at the combine with 31-inch arms, has the length you look for watch him track the ball, doesn’t get handsy, grabby, intercepts the football,” Kiper said. “What I like when you come into the NFL some of these college kids are heavily penalized because they cannot locate the ball and they panic at the end of the route, he doesn’t, Very good footwork, a very willing participant in run support. Very sound tackler, and the way he makes plays on the ball consistently.”

Johnson’s ball skills will be a welcome sight for Jeff Hafley’s defense. Hafley emphasized takeaways during his two seasons as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. Johnson had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups during his final three years in college. Once the ball is in his hands, he’s a threat to turn into an offensive player as well.

“He likes to sit on routes and be real aggressive in the short and intermediate game, guy who finishes really strong at the catch point,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said. “Once he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a threat to take it to the house.”

Of Johnson’s six interceptions in his college career, he returned two for touchdowns.

At the end of the first round there are no perfect prospects, but the Dolphins were looking for value as they’re trying to add some cornerstone pieces in the midst of a rebuild.

“He ran a lot faster than I thought he looked on tape, but when you’re down here you’re talking about picking, pick 27, this is good value for them, and a position they need,” Riddick said. “He’s got all the measurables and he’s got all the ball skills.”

Ball skills was the trait on the tip of everyone’s tongue as news of the pick circulated, even catching the eye of former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

“He can play the ball very well and I think this is a good pick,” Cowher said on the Pat McAfee draft show.

How Does He Fit?

In terms of ball skills and a fit in Hafley’s defense, Johnson should be able to fit the defense really well. He’s a versatile cornerback with the ability to play in man or zone coverage.

"Yeah, I definitely would say I don't really have a preference. I feel like being able to switch it up is a part of the game, you know? Being able to play man and zone coverage, mix coverages, that's the game within the game, you know what I mean? So I really don't have a preference. I just like to be able to play both,” Johnson told Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI.

“Our defense here at San Diego State, we played a lot of quarters [coverage]. So in quarters, obviously there's a lot of man and zone principles, which I definitely like because we’re just able to switch it up. Obviously, that didn’t allow anybody to get a beat on what we were doing.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report thinks Johnson can acclimate quickly.

"Scheme-versatile cornerback prospect with average size and the ability to play inside or outside,” Zierlein wrote. “Johnson is consistent in mirroring the release from his pedal and rarely labors when transitioning with route breaks. While many college corners lean on lax officiating to grab and maul, Johnson stays disciplined. He trusts his footwork and technique to remain tight to the route. He attacks the catch point with run-through force and is a tenacious wrap-up tackler who can quickly end plays. Big receivers can steal some high-points, but not enough to cause concern. Johnson’s coverage versatility, toughness and athleticism should make him an early starter for a coverage-hungry team."

Was Johnson the Right Pick?

With the first pick of the night, the Dolphins took Kadyn Proctor to be a foundational piece on the offensive line, while the Dolphins had needs at wide receiver, edge rusher, and defensive back.

After seeing several cornerbacks walk away this offseason, with Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas and Kader Kohou all walking out the door, the Dolphins wanted to replenish their defensive back room.

There will be some debate as to whether the Dolphins could have taken a pass rusher like Keldric Faulk, who went to the Titans four picks later, or another wide receiver like Omar Cooper from Indiana who went to the division rival New York Jets.

Ultimately, the pick was well received among many draft analysts.