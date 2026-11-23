The Miami Dolphins' churning of the roster is still going, and two end-of-the-roster players were waived Monday.

The day after the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, the team announced it had waived edge defender Max Llewellyn and linebacker Shaka Heyward.

This is the second time Llewellyn has been waived since the Dolphins made him their seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He made the initial 53-man roster before being cut when the team added players from other teams after the "final cuts," then was re-signed to the practice squad and re-signed to the 53-man roster after he exhausted his three allowed practice squad elevations.

But in his fourth game, and first on the active roster, Llewellyn again was an afterthought. He played a total of 18 snaps, nine on defense and nine on special teams, in those four games.

He clearly didn't show enough to keep a spot on the 53 in a season where the Dolphins are looking to identify young players to keep around for the future.

Since he can't play for the Dolphins again in 2026 unless he's re-signed to the active roster because he's out of practice squad elevations, it's likely Llewellyn is done with the Dolphins. This isn't a failure because he was a seventh-round pick and the Dolphins still have done very well with their 2026 draft class.

Everybody else is on the roster, though Trey Moore currently is on injured reserve and DJ Campbell is on the practice squad.

As for Heyward, he was strictly a special teams contributor after the Dolphins signed him off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

With Llewellyn and Heyward gone, the Dolphins now have two roster openings, one of which might go to kicker Daniel Carlson after he went 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts against the Bills.

THE DOLPHINS NOVEMBER TRANSACTIONS

Keeping up with all the roster moves this month:

November 23 — Waived EDGE Max Llewellyn and LB Shaka Heyward

November 21 — Activated Darrell Baker Jr. off Reserve/PUP

November 18 — Signed EDGE Max Llewellyn to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad

November 17 — Placed DL Zeek Bigger and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve ... signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson and EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DL Chris Smith to the practice squad

November 16 — Waived K Zane Gonzalez and EDGE Jamree Kromah

November 11 — Signed DT Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers practice squad

November 10 — Placed DT Zach Sieler and QB Malik Willis on injured reserve ... waived CB Reese Taylor