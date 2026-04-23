2026 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Full Details on Every Deal

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The 2026 NFL draft is officially here! After months of preparation, speculation and deliberation, all 32 clubs will now embark on a three-day, seven-round journey to bring the best possible prospects into their buildings, with hopes of reshaping their rosters for the long haul.

With that, as always, comes the possibility of trades—as the draft’s action is never limited to just the picks themselves. We’ve already seen the draft board shaken up by trades over the past year, with six teams holding multiple first-round picks heading into draft day. Expect an abundance of conversations between front offices as teams look to move up for their guy or trade back to stockpile assets in what’s widely viewed as a deep class. In fact, some discussions are already underway—and a few deals (outlined below) have already been completed.

Here’s an up-to-date tracker on the latest news, rumors, and details of trades as they’re happening.

Plenty of teams are looking to move back in the first round

The Giants could look to make another move at the top of the NFL draft. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we approach the start of the NFL draft later on tonight, reports are beginning to trickle in on who is willing to move up and down the board. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer , the Cardinals (pick No. 3), Titans (No. 4), Giants (No. 5), Browns (No. 6), Commanders (No. 7) and Chiefs (No. 9) are all open to trading back in order to accumulate more draft capital.

Additionally, as relayed by general manager John Schneider earlier this week, the Seahawks could look to move back from pick No. 32, given that they hold just four total picks in the draft.

Some trades that have already happened

Dexter Lawrence II was traded to the Bengals this past weekend. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some major trades involving 2026 picks have already taken place ahead of the draft. Here’s a look:

April 18: Giants trade DL Dexter Lawrence II to Bengals

Bengals get: DL Dexter Lawrence

Giants get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 10)

Dexter Lawrence II requested a trade out of New York earlier this month, and had his wish granted on Saturday night, as the Giants sent him to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 draft.

The 28-year-old, who has tallied 30.5 total sacks since being drafted in 2019, now heads to Cincinnati to man the center of their defense. The Giants, meanwhile, acquire a second top 10 pick as they try to rebuild their roster.

April 11: Packers trade WR Dontayvion Wicks to Eagles, leading to A.J. Brown speculation

Eagles get: WR Dontayvion Wicks

Packers get: 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 153), 2027 seventh-round pick (TBD)

With A.J. Brown rumors continuing to circulate, the Eagles added to their wide receiver room earlier this month by trading for Dontayvion Wicks from the Packers. The move sent two draft picks, the No. 153 selection in 2026, and a seventh-rounder in ’27 to Green Bay.

March 20: Eagles trade S Sydney Brown to Falcons in deal involving draft picks

Falcons get: S Sydney Brown, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 122), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 215)

Eagles get: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 114), 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 197)

The Falcons added to their secondary late last month, trading for safety Sydney Brown from the Eagles in a deal that included a handful of draft picks attached.

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