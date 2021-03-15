2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Aaron Jones

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Aaron Jones.

Overview:

Jones has shown time-and-time again that he can do it all out of the backfield and he can do it at a very high level. He slipped to the fifth round in 2017 mainly because scouts had questions about whether or not his production at UTEP would translate to the next level. He answered those questions in a hurry, having a very productive stint in Green Bay playing on his rookie contract. Jones possesses elite quickness and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is a major asset for any offense. He runs great routes and his lateral quickness makes defenders miss in space. The knock on Jones is his lack of top-end speed. Although he is a small back at 5-foot-9 and 208 pounds, he doesn’t have that ability to pull away from defenders in the open field. Jones also lost two fumbles in the NFC Championship Game. Ball-control issues haven’t been a consistent issue for him, but teams won’t like the fact that he didn’t show up when it mattered most. It’s hard to imagine that the Packers have the financial capability to keep Jones around, so he’s most likely finding a new home this offseason.

Background:

Jones was born in Savannah, Georgia to Vurgess and Alvin Jones Sr., two career non-commissioned officers in the US Army. Jones attended and played high-school football for Burges High School in El Paso, Texas. He played college football at UTEP and was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones was voted a Pro Bowler at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.