2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Aldon Smith

Overview:

As a former top-10 pick and first-team All-Pro, talent has never been an issue for Smith during his career. One of the most gifted pass rushers in the league to start his career, Smith has lost a step after missing several years. Smith is most comfortable playing from a two-point stance where he can shoot his hands first on opposing linemen. Impeccable strength at the point of attack in the run game enables him to set a firm edge consistently and possesses powerful hand strength to shed the block and make a tackle on the ball-carrier. Hand usage as a passer rusher is evident when utilizing an excellent club and rip to clear linemen’s hands off him. Lacks first-step quickness off the ball, showing a lack of twitch and flexibility to explode out of his stance and bend the edge. Insufficient countering as a pass rusher; will not win against offensive tackles who have a strong anchor and can win against his power. Smith will be at his best when utilized as a strong-side defensive end in a 4-3 scheme where he is able to win with his hand and play strength at the point of attack in the run game.

Background:

Drafted seventh overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith quickly became one of the league’s elite pass rushers during his rookie year. He became the fastest player to 30 sacks in league history, accomplishing the feat in only 27 games. Off-field concerns have hampered his career as he eventually served a suspension that found him out of football for four seasons. Last season was for of redemption for Smith as his reinstatement was accepted and allowed him to sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

