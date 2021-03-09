2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Kenny Golladay

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Kenny Golladay.

Overview:

Golladay has been extremely impressive ever since entering the league. The wideout proved that he wasn’t just a big guy with athleticism early in his career with Detroit. The tall and smooth wide receiver has put up tremendous numbers since entering the league (47 games, 183 catches, 3,068 yards, 21 touchdowns). Golladay has shown excellent ability to win on contested balls, using outstanding body control and strong hands as well as elite concentration. He has also proven to be a very smooth mover for his size. At 6-foot-4, he has proven to be able to separate from corners with movement alone using solid knee flexibility to bend in routes. Golladay’s major flaw is that he is not an elite separator. He needs a quarterback that can trust the amount of space he has created and trust that he will come down with the ball. Matthew Stafford did trust him in these situations, but with Stafford traded and the arrival of Jared Goff, either way if Golladay leaves, he will have to build that trust with another quarterback. As long as Golladay is used as a top option in an offense, he is worthy of big money for the position and should be in high demand as a top-three free-agent receiver.

